Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Tom Brady (illness) active

Published: Dec 19, 2015 at 09:32 PM

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who missed practice on Friday and was listed as questionable with an illness, is active for Sunday against the Titans.

Brady has passed for over 4,100 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games so far this season. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (knee) is also active for the Pats.

In other injury news:

  1. Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (toe) is not expected to play against the Eagles, a source told Rapoport. Ellington likely will be back next week. Defensive backs Patrick Peterson (ankle) and Jerraud Powers (calf) are both expected to play at Philadelphia, according to Rapoport.
  1. Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf, illness) is active.
  1. Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (ankle) should receive a full workload against the Steelers after not registering a carry last week, according to Rapoport.
  1. Bills running back Karlos Williams (shoulder) is active. Defensive end Mario Williams (illness) and safety Bacarri Rambo (knee) are both active.
  1. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (ankle) was upgraded to probable from questionable, and he'll play against the Raiders, according to Rapoport.
  1. Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is battling separated cartilage in his ribs but is active.
  1. The Redskins have defensive lineman Jason Hatcher (shoulder) listed as active, while running back Chris Thompson (shoulder) is inactive.
  1. Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (tailbone) will be a game-time decision against the Browns, according to Rapoport.
  1. Vikings defensive lineman Linval Joseph (foot) is inactive. Everson Griffen (shoulder) is active.
  1. Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) is inactive. Tight end Greg Olsen (knee) is active.
  1. Giants wideout Dwayne Harris (shoulder) and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (ankle) are both active.
  1. Ravens quarterback Matt Schaub (chest) is active.
  1. Matt Hasselbeck is active for the Colts.
  1. Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (knee) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. He was listed as doubtful by Jacksonville on Friday.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots RB James White (hip) carted off, ruled out vs. Saints

James White is injured. The concern now is how badly. The Patriots RB was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Titans WR A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the Colts. Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette to start vs. Rams

When Tom Brady takes the field Sunday for his first game ever played in Los Angeles, he'll be leaning on L.A. Lenny out of the backfield.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) expected to play vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson missed most practices all week due to a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable vs. Detroit, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens QB is expected to play. 
news

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. The Dolphins hope their QB will be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

HC Mike McCarthy said LB ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Eagles.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) downgraded to out vs. Bengals

T.J. Watt dodged a major injury when he hurt his groin last week. He just didn't avoid missing a game. The Steelers star was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Bengals.
news

Dak Prescott looking forward to 'special' homecoming on Monday night

Returning to play in front of Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium for the first time since he broke his ankle last season, Dak Prescott and Dallas will look to take down the rival Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry congratulates high school runner Kayleb Wagner for breaking his record: 'I think it's incredible'

Once upon a time a star runner for Yulee High in Florida, Titans RB Derrick Henry rumbled to a state single-game record of 502 yards rushing in 2012. Henry's state standard was broken on Sept. 17 when Baker High's Kayleb Wagner rushed for an amazing 535 yards.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW