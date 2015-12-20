Injury roundup: Tom Brady (illness) active

Brady has passed for over 4,100 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games so far this season. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (knee) is also active for the Pats.
In other injury news:
- Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (toe) is not expected to play against the Eagles, a source told Rapoport. Ellington likely will be back next week. Defensive backs Patrick Peterson (ankle) and Jerraud Powers (calf) are both expected to play at Philadelphia, according to Rapoport.
- Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (ankle) should receive a full workload against the Steelers after not registering a carry last week, according to Rapoport.
- Bills running back Karlos Williams (shoulder) is active. Defensive end Mario Williams (illness) and safety Bacarri Rambo (knee) are both active.
- Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (ankle) was upgraded to probable from questionable, and he'll play against the Raiders, according to Rapoport.
- The Redskins have defensive lineman Jason Hatcher (shoulder) listed as active, while running back Chris Thompson (shoulder) is inactive.
- Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (tailbone) will be a game-time decision against the Browns, according to Rapoport.
- Giants wideout Dwayne Harris (shoulder) and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (ankle) are both active.
- Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (knee) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. He was listed as doubtful by Jacksonville on Friday.