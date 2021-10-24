Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Titans receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) expected to play against Chiefs

Published: Oct 24, 2021 at 04:38 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

It appears the Tennessee Titans will have a key weapon against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs today.

Wide receiver Julio Jones expressed optimism this week that he'll play despite being listed as questionable, and a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that that is the expectation.

Jones has been battling a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3, missing two games before returning in Monday's win over Buffalo.

In four games this season, the former first-round pick from Alabama has 15 receptions for 263 yards and still looking for his first score.

The Titans (4-2) take on the Chiefs (3-3) in Nashville at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 7 games:

  • Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was not declared out due to COVID-19 protocols on Saturday, which means he still has a chance to coach today. Sources say he has had one negative COVID test, and if he tests negative today, he could be cleared to coach against the Houston Texans.
  • Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who has missed the last couple weeks with a wrist injury, is expected to play against the Titans despite being questionable, a source tells Rapoport.
  • Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but head coach Sean McVay has said he expects Michel to play against the Detroit Lions.
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is listed as questionable with shoulder and hamstring ailments, and he appears to have an uphill battle to play Sunday. A chance, but not a great one. However, cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) should be good to go, according to Rapoport.
  • New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) should be good barring a setback in warmups, while wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is more of a game-time decision, per Rapoport.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) didn't practice at all this week, but head coach Bruce Arians said he still has a chance to play. A source tells Rapoport that there is optimism that he goes.

Related Content

news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) downgraded to out vs. 49ers; Quenton Nelson activated from injured reserve

﻿Colts WR T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the San Francisco 49ers while All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and his original target date of a Week 10 return is still in sight, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.
news

Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) doubtful with Jimmy Garoppolo returning as 49ers starting QB

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and drawing a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out.
news

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney all out for Giants on Sunday

Running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) and receivers ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ (knee) and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (ankle) will not play in New York's Sunday meeting with the Carolina Panthers.
news

Antonio Brown (ankle) out for Buccaneers' Week 7 game vs. Bears

Antonio Brown is out for Sunday's Bucs game, along with Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David and Richard Sherman.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 22

Washington RB Antonio Gibson (shin) will be questionable for Sunday's road tilt versus the Green Bay Packers after being limited in practice this week. 
news

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is our quarterback

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa "is our quarterback" following a week of rumors that his team is pursuing a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski calls D'Ernest Johnson 'a warrior' following breakout performance

After a long football road, D'Ernest Johnson arrived at his first start on Thursday for the Browns and delivered a huge performance. 
news

Tom Brady set to face first former Ohio State starting QB in his career, Justin Fields

Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career. 
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores 'happy we're playing' week after London loss

As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater: 'He was courageous. He is our quarterback'

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said following Thursday's loss that he did not consider replacing a dinged-up Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Lock.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW