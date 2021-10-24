Injury roundup: Titans receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) expected to play against Chiefs

It appears the Tennessee Titans will have a key weapon against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs today.

Wide receiver Julio Jones expressed optimism this week that he'll play despite being listed as questionable, and a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that that is the expectation.

Jones has been battling a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3, missing two games before returning in Monday's win over Buffalo.

In four games this season, the former first-round pick from Alabama has 15 receptions for 263 yards and still looking for his first score.

The Titans (4-2) take on the Chiefs (3-3) in Nashville at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 7 games: