Injury roundup: Titans receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) expected to play against Chiefs

It appears the Tennessee Titans will have a key weapon against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs today.
Wide receiver Julio Jones expressed optimism this week that he'll play despite being listed as questionable, and a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that that is the expectation.
Jones has been battling a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3, missing two games before returning in Monday's win over Buffalo.
In four games this season, the former first-round pick from Alabama has 15 receptions for 263 yards and still looking for his first score.
The Titans (4-2) take on the Chiefs (3-3) in Nashville at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 7 games:
- Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was not declared out due to COVID-19 protocols on Saturday, which means he still has a chance to coach today. Sources say he has had one negative COVID test, and if he tests negative today, he could be cleared to coach against the Houston Texans.
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who has missed the last couple weeks with a wrist injury, is expected to play against the Titans despite being questionable, a source tells Rapoport.
- Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but head coach Sean McVay has said he expects Michel to play against the Detroit Lions.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is listed as questionable with shoulder and hamstring ailments, and he appears to have an uphill battle to play Sunday. A chance, but not a great one. However, cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) should be good to go, according to Rapoport.
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) should be good barring a setback in warmups, while wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is more of a game-time decision, per Rapoport.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) didn't practice at all this week, but head coach Bruce Arians said he still has a chance to play. A source tells Rapoport that there is optimism that he goes.