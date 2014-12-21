Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Steven Jackson misses second half

Published: Dec 21, 2014 at 07:05 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Steven Jackson came to Atlanta to play for a playoff contender. But he couldn't help the Falcons in the second half against the Saints.

The running back's team did just fine without him. Jackson and the Falcons kept their playoff hopes alive with a 30-14 victory versus the Saints.

Jackson was knocked out of the big NFC South showdown with a quad injury, and didn't return. Devonta Freeman and Jacquizz Rodgers took over the carries in the Atlanta backfield.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking Sunday:

  1. Johnny Manziel left Cleveland's game in Carolina with a hamstring injury and didn't return. Brian Hoyer took over under center as the Browns lost to the Panthers, 17-13.
  1. Pierre Thomas also left Sunday's game in New Orleans with an injury to his ribs.
  1. Chicago Bears pass rusher Willie Young was carted off the field against Detroit with an Achilles injury. Young is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of Young's injury. The defensive end will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.
  1. New York Jets center Nick Mangold was taken off the field in a cart and ruled out after suffering a leg injury. Rapoport reported Mangold received an x-ray and there was no break, according to a source.

Wide receiver Percy Harvin didn't return against the Patriots due to a rib injury.

  1. Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus hurt his knee against the Raiders and was ruled out for the game.
  1. Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suffered a stinger, but later returned against the Rams.
  1. E.J. Gaines was carted off the field in the third quarter after he collided with a teammate. The Rams later announced that Gaines is being evaluated for a concussion.
  1. Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Raiders with a concussion.
  1. Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was on the sideline early in Sunday night's contest against the Arizona Cardinalswith an upset stomach. He returned after missing a couple of series.

