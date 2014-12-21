Injury roundup: Steven Jackson misses second half

Steven Jackson came to Atlanta to play for a playoff contender. But he couldn't help the Falcons in the second half against the Saints.
Jackson was knocked out of the big NFC South showdown with a quad injury, and didn't return. Devonta Freeman and Jacquizz Rodgers took over the carries in the Atlanta backfield.
Here are the other injuries we're tracking Sunday:
- Johnny Manziel left Cleveland's game in Carolina with a hamstring injury and didn't return. Brian Hoyer took over under center as the Browns lost to the Panthers, 17-13.
- Chicago Bears pass rusher Willie Young was carted off the field against Detroit with an Achilles injury. Young is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of Young's injury. The defensive end will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.
- New York Jets center Nick Mangold was taken off the field in a cart and ruled out after suffering a leg injury. Rapoport reported Mangold received an x-ray and there was no break, according to a source.
- Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus hurt his knee against the Raiders and was ruled out for the game.
- Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suffered a stinger, but later returned against the Rams.
- E.J. Gaines was carted off the field in the third quarter after he collided with a teammate. The Rams later announced that Gaines is being evaluated for a concussion.
- Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was on the sideline early in Sunday night's contest against the Arizona Cardinalswith an upset stomach. He returned after missing a couple of series.
