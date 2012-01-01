Injury roundup: Steelers' Mendenhall likely to miss playoff game

» The Steelers were dealt a potentially serious blow to their playoff chances when RB Rashard Mendenhall left against the Browns with a right knee injury. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he doesn't expect Mendenhall to play next week against the Broncos and that he might have suffered a torn ACL in the knee. Mendenhall will be evaluated when the team returns to Pittsburgh.
» The Bears appear fortunate to have avoided a serious knee injury to MLB Brian Urlacher, who sustained a sprained MCL in his left knee when he landed awkwardly while breaking up a pass late against the Vikings. Bears coach Lovie Smith announced the injury, saying "I'm concerned. Hopefully he'll be OK." ... Bears FB Tyler Clutts (shoulder) was also injured.
» Texans QB T.J. Yates said he was fine after suffering a bruised non-throwing shoulder. Coach Gary Kubiak said Yates would undergo further testing on Sunday night. ... Rookie OLB Bryan Braman (neck) also did not return.
» 49ers DE Justin Smith (left knee) and FB Bruce Miller (left knee) were limited after aggravating injuries against the Rams, reported Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. Coach Jim Harbaugh indicated RB Frank Gore was held out as a precaution.
» Vikings QB Christian Ponder didn't return following a hip injury against the Bears. Vikings RB Toby Gerhart sustained a sprained MCL in his left knee.
» Panthers TE Greg Olsen was held out after suffering a head injury against the Saints. The Charlotte Observer reported QB Cam Newton (non-throwing elbow), CB Darius Butler (broken arm) and LB Jason Williams (quad bruise) were also injured.
» Saints coach Sean Payton said WR Robert Meachem was taken out against the Panthers as a precaution with knee pain during the third quarter.
» Titans coach Mike Munchak said WR Damian Williams wasn't able to return against the Texans because of a rib injury, while FB Ahmard Hall and OL Mike Otto left with "probable" concussions.
» Rams QB Kellen Clemens suffered a right ankle injury late against the 49ers, but the team announced X-rays after the game showed no fracture. Clemens was on crutches and in a walking boot. ... Running back Steven Jackson didn't return after sustaining a bruised bicep, per the team.
» Eagles MLB Jamar Chaney (concussion) and SS Tom Nelson (ankle) suffered injuries against the Redskins.
» NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported Dolphins WR Davone Bess suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee, according to a team source. ... Dolphins LB Karlos Dansby (groin) and LG Richie Incognito (neck) also left the game.
» Broncos coach John Fox confirmed starting RG Chris Kuper suffered a broken lower left leg against the Chiefs. Broncos FB Spencer Larsen suffered a sprained knee.
» Cornerback Ronde Barber left what could be his last game with the Bucs with an arm injury, while TE Luke Stocker didn't return after an elbow injury.
» Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich didn't play after the team's fourth series against the Bills and might have aggravated a hip injury, according to ESPN Boston.
» Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald played through a rib/lung injury against the Seahawks, but X-rays revealed nothing was broken, according to the team. Fitzgerald's father Tweeted that the All-Pro receiver will have an MRI exam on Monday after spitting up blood on the sideline.
