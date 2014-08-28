Injury roundup: Sammy Watkins (ribs) leaves game

Buffalo's decision to play its starters in Thursday night's meaningless preseason 23-0 loss against the Lions has cost the Bills.
Rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins walked off to the locker room during Buffalo's second offensive drive after re-injuring his ribs on a pass attempt from Bills quarterback EJ Manuel.
Watkins immediately shuffled off to the bench and pointed to his rib section after taking a hit from Lions linebacker Ashlee Palmer. The team's first-round pick missed last week's dress rehearsal against the Buccaneers after suffering an initial rib injury against the Steelers in Buffalo's second preseason tilt.
Chalk it up as another ugly moment for a Buffalo offense that has struggled mightily all August. Manuel hasn't looked sharp or shown much chemistry in game action with Watkins. The Bills hope that will change in time for the team's Week 1 showdown with the Chicago Bears.
Here are the rest of the injuries we're monitoring:
- Lions rookie linebacker Kyle Van Noy had a successful procedure completed Thursday to repair a core muscle, per the team's official site. There is no timetable for his return.
- More bad news for the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line: Guard Joe Reitzwas carted off in their 35-7 loss to the Bengals.
- After being dubbed "the guy" to backup Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert had X-rays taken on his throwing shoulder after the 40-13 win over the Houston Texans.
- Kansas City Chiefs wideout A.J. Jenkins (concussion) exited the team's showdown with the Green Bay Packers -- a 34-14 loss -- and did not return.
- Patriots rookie linebacker James Morris was helped off the field with a right knee injury, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. He headed back to the locker room for further examination.
- Jets linebacker Nick Bellore, noted as a special teams maven, was helped off after injuring his calf. He did not return for the rest of New York's contest -- ultimately, a 37-7 drubbing courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Washington nose tackle Chris Neildinjured his knee and left the Redskins' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington went on to win 24-10.
- Mario Manningham's return to New York may be short-lived: The Giants wide receiver left the team's 16-13 win against the Patriots with a calf injury and did not return. Rookie Cody Parkey made all three field goal he attempted, including two from 50-plus yards.
- Some good Giants news: Linebacker Jon Beason is coming off the team's physically unable to perform list, per NFL Media's Kimberly Jones. Beason is "confident (he'll) contribute" in the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions. The team has faith in Beason, too.
- After leaving the team's game against the Steelers with a right hand injury, Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Derek Anderson's X-rays were negative for a break, the team announced. Carolina ended up on the right side of a shutout, blanking Pittsburgh 10-0.
- Steelers rookie Martavis Bryant left Thursday's preseason finale against Carolina with an AC shoulder sprain. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the shoulder separation is "relatively minor," according to a source close to the player, and should only require a few days off.
On the latest "Around The NFL Podcast," the heroes preview the entire NFC and chat with Giants linebacker Jon Beason.