Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Sammy Watkins (ribs) leaves game

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 12:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Buffalo's decision to play its starters in Thursday night's meaningless preseason 23-0 loss against the Lions has cost the Bills.

Rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins walked off to the locker room during Buffalo's second offensive drive after re-injuring his ribs on a pass attempt from Bills quarterback EJ Manuel.

Watkins immediately shuffled off to the bench and pointed to his rib section after taking a hit from Lions linebacker Ashlee Palmer. The team's first-round pick missed last week's dress rehearsal against the Buccaneers after suffering an initial rib injury against the Steelers in Buffalo's second preseason tilt.

Chalk it up as another ugly moment for a Buffalo offense that has struggled mightily all August. Manuel hasn't looked sharp or shown much chemistry in game action with Watkins. The Bills hope that will change in time for the team's Week 1 showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Here are the rest of the injuries we're monitoring:

  1. Lions rookie linebacker Kyle Van Noy had a successful procedure completed Thursday to repair a core muscle, per the team's official site. There is no timetable for his return.
  1. More bad news for the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line: Guard Joe Reitzwas carted off in their 35-7 loss to the Bengals.
  1. After being dubbed "the guy" to backup Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert had X-rays taken on his throwing shoulder after the 40-13 win over the Houston Texans.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs wideout A.J. Jenkins (concussion) exited the team's showdown with the Green Bay Packers -- a 34-14 loss -- and did not return.
  1. Patriots rookie linebacker James Morris was helped off the field with a right knee injury, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. He headed back to the locker room for further examination.
  1. Jets linebacker Nick Bellore, noted as a special teams maven, was helped off after injuring his calf. He did not return for the rest of New York's contest -- ultimately, a 37-7 drubbing courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles.
  1. After injuring his leg, Eagles kicker Alex Henery left the game and did not return.
  1. Washington nose tackle Chris Neildinjured his knee and left the Redskins' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington went on to win 24-10.
  1. Mario Manningham's return to New York may be short-lived: The Giants wide receiver left the team's 16-13 win against the Patriots with a calf injury and did not return. Rookie Cody Parkey made all three field goal he attempted, including two from 50-plus yards.
  1. Some good Giants news: Linebacker Jon Beason is coming off the team's physically unable to perform list, per NFL Media's Kimberly Jones. Beason is "confident (he'll) contribute" in the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions. The team has faith in Beason, too.
  1. After leaving the team's game against the Steelers with a right hand injury, Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Derek Anderson's X-rays were negative for a break, the team announced. Carolina ended up on the right side of a shutout, blanking Pittsburgh 10-0.
  1. Steelers rookie Martavis Bryant left Thursday's preseason finale against Carolina with an AC shoulder sprain. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the shoulder separation is "relatively minor," according to a source close to the player, and should only require a few days off. 

On the latest "Around The NFL Podcast," the heroes preview the entire NFC and chat with Giants linebacker Jon Beason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' return from a torn quad will have to wait until at least Week 2. Pete Carroll on Friday ruled out Adams for the opener against the Rams.
news

Saints' Juwan Johnson aiming to break into 'great' tier of TEs in 2023

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, a sleeper candidate in the 2023 fantasy football landscape, is looking to make a leap in his fourth season in the NFL. 
news

Mike Evans' agent sets Sept. 9 deadline in contract talks with Buccaneers

﻿Mike Evans﻿' agent has set a deadline on negotiating a new contract for the Buccaneers star receiver. Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, said he would cut off contract talks next Saturday, Sept. 9, a day before the season starts.
news

Titans' Derrick Henry aims to show RB value in 2023 season: 'We just want our share due'

Running backs remain in the spotlight heading into the 2023 season. ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, one of the best running backs in the NFL, is out to show the position still holds immense value.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce pleads for DE Chris Jones' return: 'Chris, can you please come back? You're really scaring me, man' 

Kicking off Season 2 of the "New Heights" show with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Travis underscored the importance of Chris Jones playing, with Jason jokingly suggesting Jones should sit out most of the season.
news

Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene on fresh start with Cowboys: 'I honestly needed it'

Noah Igbinoghene is getting another lease on his career in Dallas, one he believes he "needed," after struggling through three years in Miami. 
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel lauds RB Raheem Mostert for how he's handled 'ton of noise' this offseason

Despite rumors of big-name backs being added along with a buzzy rookie, Raheem Mostert has handled himself well and remains the RB1 for the Miami Dolphins.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp day to day after suffering 'setback' with hamstring

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp experienced a "setback" in his road back from a hamstring injury, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday, adding Kupp suffered a "muscle strain." Kupp is considered day to day, per McVay.
news

Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones

The New Patriots claimed former Panthers quarterback Matt Corral via waivers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to terms on contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings and ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the Vikings that is worth $68.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to don Odell Beckham's former No. 13: 'Want to start my own legacy with it'

Giants third-round pick ﻿Jalin Hyatt﻿ exceeded training camp expectations. Now the rookie is raising the bar a little higher. Hyatt, who wore No. 84 during offseason work, has switched to No. 13, the number famously donned by Odell Beckham Jr.