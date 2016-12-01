Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Sammy Watkins returns to practice

Published: Dec 01, 2016 at 05:55 AM

The Bills (6-5) travel to Oakland this weekend for a pivotal match against the first-place Raiders (9-2). Buffalo's chances of keeping pace in the AFC playoff race might hinge on whether their star wideout will play. Fortunately, they got some good news on that front Thursday.

Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice a day after experiencing foot soreness.

Coach Rex Ryan said Watkins "looked good" and expects him to play barring a setback.

Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said Watkins "has a broken bone in his foot" and he doesn't know "whether he's gonna play one play or 20 plays." Lynn reiterated that Watkins' foot is still broken and that it is a "pain tolerance deal," according to ESPN.

The former Clemson standout injured his foot in Week 2 and returned last week against the Jaguars, making three catches for 80 yards.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on Thursday:

  1. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice, as did receiver Julian Edelman. However, star tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) did not practice and is scheduled to have surgery Friday to repair a herniated disc and he will be out several weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  1. Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian didn't practice for a second straight day. Siemian suffered a sprained foot in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and was seen in a walking boot Wednesday.
  1. Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker again missed practice with a back injury, per the Miami Herald.
  1. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery Saturday and will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season, coach John Fox said.
  1. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) did not practice, according to coach Jay Gruden. "We will just have to wait and see," Gruden said when asked about Reed's availability for Sunday.
  1. Saints running back Mark Ingram (toe) did not participate in the early portion of practice, according to ESPN. His status for Sunday's game against the Lions remains unclear.
  1. The Cowboys expect standout guard La'el Collins (toe) back in late December or in the playoffs, Rapoport reported.
  1. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder, concussion) was limited at practice, however, he remains on track to play Monday against the Jets. With the Colts anticipating Luck to play, the team waived quarterback Stephen Morris and sent him back to the practice squad, Rapoport reported. They activated linebacker Trent Cole off injured reserve.
  1. Cornerback Patrick Peterson (knee) was limited in Cardinals practice on Thursday, while safety Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) did not practice.
  1. Panthers wideout Kelvin Benjamin (shoulder) was limited in practice on Thursday. He told The Charlotte Observer, however, that he expects to play Sunday night vs. the Seahawks.
  1. Tom Brady (knee) and two of his targets, Julian Edelman (foot) and Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), were limited Thursday in Patriots practice.
  1. The Chiefs have placed defensive lineman Jaye Howard(hip) on the injured reserve list, the team announced.

Linebacker Justin Houston (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday for Kansas City.

  1. Niners wide receiver Quinton Patton (concussion) was limited in practice on Thursday.
  1. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (knee) was limited Thursday in practice, while safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) was a full participant.
  1. Derek Carr (finger) was a full participant in Raiders practice for the second straight day.
  1. Vikings safety Harrison Smith was seen by reporters on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the team's loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who was assuming head coaching duties in Mike Zimmer's absence, didn't talk about the injury after the game.

Vikings quarterbackSam Bradford briefly left against the Cowboys after taking a shot to the ribs, but said after the game he got the wind knocked out of him and that he felt "pretty good."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston throwing without brace on surgically repaired left knee

Jameis Winston appears to have reached another milestone in his return from last year's season-ending ACL injury. The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted a video to Instagram this week of himself throwing without a brace on his surgically repaired left knee.

news

Terry McLaurin was 'confident' extension with Commanders would get done: 'I wanted to be here'

Terry McLaurin met the media Wednesday for the first time since signing a lucrative three-year extension with the Washington Commanders, expressing confidence all along that a deal would get done.

news

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb on potential of bounce-back season: 'The dam has to break at some point'

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb struggled to produce results while plagued by an ankle injury last season. Now fully healthy, the pass rusher feels a bounce-back season is right around the corner.

news

Lane Johnson praises Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' poise, says he 'demands respect'

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson recently praised quarterback Jalen Hurts' leadership on "NFL Total Access." But while the lineman believes Philly has a great roster, he's been around long enough to know the importance of taking it day-by-day.

news

Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, hired by Sharks as first Black GM in NHL history

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier's brother, Mike Grier, was tabbed to become GM of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Mike Grier is the first Black GM in the history of the NHL.

news

Seahawks chair Jody Allen says team is not for sale right now

Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said in a statement released Tuesday by the team that neither the Seahawks nor the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, which the Allen Trust owns as well, are currently up for sale.

news

Mike Evans recalls Tom Brady's hint at unretirement: 'I didn't think he was really coming back'

Mike Evans was surprised, just like everyone else in the football world, when Tom Brady unretired earlier this year. The quarterback barely even gave his Buccaneers teammate a heads up in a text conversation earlier in the day.

news

Micah Parsons thinks he, Trevon Diggs can be 'even better' than Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey

Entering his second season, Micah Parsons has high hopes for both himself and Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs, a pair he thinks can rival that of the Rams' Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

news

Robert Griffin III open to NFL return: 'I am ready to go right now'

Robert Griffin III has not taken an NFL snap in 19 months, but the former first-round quarterback is keeping his options open for a return to the league.

news

Von Miller envisions lasting full six-year contract with Bills: 'I'm trying to play the whole thing out'

Bills linebacker Von Miller is considered by some to be entering the back nine of his career, but the two-time Super Bowl champion says he has a goal to play out his entire six-year contract in Buffalo.

news

NFL community joins in on celebrating Fourth of July

NFL teams and players joined in on social media to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW