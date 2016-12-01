Injury roundup: Sammy Watkins returns to practice

Coach Rex Ryan said Watkins "looked good" and expects him to play barring a setback.
Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said Watkins "has a broken bone in his foot" and he doesn't know "whether he's gonna play one play or 20 plays." Lynn reiterated that Watkins' foot is still broken and that it is a "pain tolerance deal," according to ESPN.
The former Clemson standout injured his foot in Week 2 and returned last week against the Jaguars, making three catches for 80 yards.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on Thursday:
- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice, as did receiver Julian Edelman. However, star tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) did not practice and is scheduled to have surgery Friday to repair a herniated disc and he will be out several weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker again missed practice with a back injury, per the Miami Herald.
- Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery Saturday and will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season, coach John Fox said.
- Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) did not practice, according to coach Jay Gruden. "We will just have to wait and see," Gruden said when asked about Reed's availability for Sunday.
- Saints running back Mark Ingram (toe) did not participate in the early portion of practice, according to ESPN. His status for Sunday's game against the Lions remains unclear.
- The Cowboys expect standout guard La'el Collins (toe) back in late December or in the playoffs, Rapoport reported.
- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder, concussion) was limited at practice, however, he remains on track to play Monday against the Jets. With the Colts anticipating Luck to play, the team waived quarterback Stephen Morris and sent him back to the practice squad, Rapoport reported. They activated linebacker Trent Cole off injured reserve.
- Cornerback Patrick Peterson (knee) was limited in Cardinals practice on Thursday, while safety Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) did not practice.
- Tom Brady (knee) and two of his targets, Julian Edelman (foot) and Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), were limited Thursday in Patriots practice.
- The Chiefs have placed defensive lineman Jaye Howard(hip) on the injured reserve list, the team announced.
Linebacker Justin Houston (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday for Kansas City.
- Niners wide receiver Quinton Patton (concussion) was limited in practice on Thursday.
- Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (knee) was limited Thursday in practice, while safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) was a full participant.
- Vikings safety Harrison Smith was seen by reporters on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the team's loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who was assuming head coaching duties in Mike Zimmer's absence, didn't talk about the injury after the game.