Injury roundup: Romo throwing in individual drills

The Cowboys quarterback is participating in individual throwing drills and pat-and-go. It is Romo's first appearance on the practice field since he went down with a broken clavicle in Week 2.
Dallas has been plagued by poor quarterback play since Romo's departure -- Brandon Weeden's beautiful balls found defenders just as often as they found the end zone and Matt Cassel has looked skittish in close games.
In an inept NFC East, every team still has a chance to play in January, including the last-place Cowboys. Wednesday not only marks a step in the right direction for Romo, but also for the franchise's 2015 playoff hopes.
Here are some other injuries we are monitoring Wednesday:
- Jets quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick (thumb) will start against the Jaguars on Sunday. Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith (shoulder) participated in throwing drills Wednesday with their helmets on. Fitzpatrick was a full participant and came out wearing a protective glove on his left hand.
- The Titans are preparing for QB Marcus Mariota to play on Sunday against the Saints. Mariota was expected to be available this week for Tennessee.
- Bills coach Rex Ryan told the media that wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf, ankle) will be a limited participant, while wideout Percy Harvin (hip) will not practice.
Ryan also reiterated that quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) is as healthy as he's been all season and there is no added injury risk to his returning this week.
- Embattled Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton is also battling an ankle injury. Hilton is listed as day-to-day, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Julian Edelman (knee), Ryan Wendell (knee) and Dion Lewis (abdomen) were all limited at practice on Wednesday for the Patriots.
- The Bengals have ruled offensive tackle Andre Smith (concussion) out for Thursday night's matchup with the Browns, exclusively on NFL Network. Linebacker Rey Maualuga (calf) and Carlos Dunlap (shoulder) are questionable to play.
- Redskins coach Jay Gruden told the media that wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring), cornerback Chris Culliver (rotator cuff) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (toe) were all limited participants in practice. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (hamstring) did not practice.
- Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle) and linebacker Kiko Alonso (knee) full participated in practice Wednesday.
Tackle Jason Peters (back) and linebacker DeMeco Ryans (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Ryan Mathews (groin) was a limited participant.
- Joe Haden (concussion), Brian Hartline (concussion), Andrew Hawkins (concussion), Josh McCown (shoulder/ribs), Jordan Poyer (shoulder) and Donte Whitner (concussion) are all ruled out on Thursday against the Bengals.
- Panthers rookie linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) was a full participant in practice for Carolina on Wednesday. Center Ryan Kalil (ankle) and corner Josh Norman (illness) did not practice.
- WR Anquan Boldin (hamstring), LB NaVorro Bowman (shoulder) and RB Carlos Hyde (foot) did not practice for the 49ers on Wednesday.
- Browns safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Bengals, Rapoport reported. He is officially questionable.