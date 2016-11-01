 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Roethlisberger has 'chance to play'

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 05:47 AM

The Steelers could be getting their quarterback back this weekend.

Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that if all goes well in practice this week, Ben Roethlisberger "could have a chance to play" Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Roethlisberger echoed those sentiments Wednesday when he told reporters Tomlin will ultimately decide if he plays this week after evaluating how things go in practice.

The quarterback had surgery after the Steelers' loss to the Dolphins to fix a meniscus tear in his left knee. Steelers president and co-owner Art Rooney II said Roethlisberger could miss as many as six weeks. Sunday would mark a little less than three weeks since the surgery.

Roethlisberger participated in practice Monday, and Tomlin said the quarterback had a "really positive" outing. His reps this week and how he responds to them will go a long way to determining if he will indeed be back under center for the Steelers this weekend, the coach said.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday both defensive backs Morris Claiborne (groin) and Barry Church (arm) could miss "a month to six weeks" with their respective injuries.
  1. Tomlin lumped offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert (ankle), defensive end Cameron Heyward (hamstring), safety Shamarko Thomas (groin) and running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) in the same "could have a chance to play" group as Roethlisberger.
  1. Dan Quinn said running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) will do a rehab run before Tuesday's practice. He has strength back, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported, but the Falcons want to see if he can explode on it.
  1. The Seahawks got some news regarding injuries to some of their biggest contributors Monday. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said star pass-rusher Michael Bennett will miss two to three weeks once he undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery. The procedure has been scheduled for Wednesday, Carroll said. Bennett missed his first game Sunday since joining the Seahawks in 2013.

The Seahawks could get back safety Kam Chancellor in time for Week 9 against the Bills. The four-time Pro Bowl player has missed the last three weeks with a groin injury. Thomas Rawls (leg) likely will not be back in time for Monday night, Carroll said, but he thinks the running back "will be running full-go over the course of this week."

  1. Niners running back Carlos Hyde was back at practice in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday, per the San Francisco Chronicle.
  1. Bills safety Aaron Williams (neck) was placed on injured reserve to make room for the addition of receiver Percy Harvin.
  1. Cardinals left tacke Jared Veldheer (triceps) has been placed on injured reserve.
  1. Eagles guard Allen Barbre (hamstring) is day-to-day, head coach Doug Pederson said Monday.
  1. The Kansas City Star reportedChiefs offensive lineman Parker Ehinger is out for the season after tearing his ACL.
  1. Bears coach John Fox said Tuesday defensive lineman Eddie Goldman is close to returning from an ankle injury.
  1. The Dolphins have officially made defensive lineman Earl Mitchell their player designated to return from injured reserve.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Saints signing LB Anfernee Jennings; OT Donovan Smith announces retirement

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants HC John Harbaugh isn't 'too worried' about Malik Nabers' draft comments

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about Malik Nabers expressing his opinions over the team's draft and told reporters he had a "great conversation" with the star wide receiver.

news

Ravens' Eric DeCosta: RB Adam Randall was first draft pick owner Steve Bisciotti has ever made

The Baltimore Ravens had a slew of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so general manager Eric DeCosta figured he might as well let team owner Steve Bisciotti make one. With the opportunity, he took Clemson running back Adam Randall in the fifth round.

news

Eagles' International Player Pathway participant Uar Bernard details 'dream come true' after being drafted

The Philadelphia Eagles roster the most successful player to emerge from the International Player Pathway program: left tackle Jordan Mailata. Seventh-round pick, defensive lineman Uar Bernard, will look to follow in his footsteps.

news

Niners GM John Lynch still hopes to trade Brandon Aiyuk following draft: 'Give us a call'

Three players were traded during the 2026 NFL Draft. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was not one of them, but general manager John Lynch is still keen to move him sometime in the future.

news

Todd Bowles thrilled to add Rueben Bain to Buccaneers defense: 'He can do it all'

Reuben Bain's fall in the first round turned into a blessing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who's excited to add a "do it all" pass rusher to his attacking defense.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: Broncos select Buffalo LB Red Murdock at No. 257 overall to end 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos closed out the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday. The "Mr. Irrelevant" is the moniker given each year to the last pick of the NFL draft, established in 1976.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs pick LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with No. 249 overall selection

The Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 249 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Packers trade up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with No. 216 overall pick

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with the No. 216 overall selection during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Ravens select Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with No. 211 overall pick

The Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with the No. 211 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Arkansas QB Taylen Green at No. 182 overall

The Cleveland Browns added to their QB room on Saturday, selecting Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the No. 182 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders trade former first-round pick Tyree Wilson to Saints

Las Vegas is sending defensive end Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the 150th overall pick of this year's draft. The Raiders are also sending the 219th overall pick to the Saints in the deal.