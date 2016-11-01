Injury roundup: Roethlisberger has 'chance to play'

Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that if all goes well in practice this week, Ben Roethlisberger "could have a chance to play" Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Roethlisberger echoed those sentiments Wednesday when he told reporters Tomlin will ultimately decide if he plays this week after evaluating how things go in practice.
The quarterback had surgery after the Steelers' loss to the Dolphins to fix a meniscus tear in his left knee. Steelers president and co-owner Art Rooney II said Roethlisberger could miss as many as six weeks. Sunday would mark a little less than three weeks since the surgery.
Roethlisberger participated in practice Monday, and Tomlin said the quarterback had a "really positive" outing. His reps this week and how he responds to them will go a long way to determining if he will indeed be back under center for the Steelers this weekend, the coach said.
Here are other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday both defensive backs Morris Claiborne (groin) and Barry Church (arm) could miss "a month to six weeks" with their respective injuries.
- Tomlin lumped offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert (ankle), defensive end Cameron Heyward (hamstring), safety Shamarko Thomas (groin) and running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) in the same "could have a chance to play" group as Roethlisberger.
- Dan Quinn said running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) will do a rehab run before Tuesday's practice. He has strength back, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported, but the Falcons want to see if he can explode on it.
- The Seahawks got some news regarding injuries to some of their biggest contributors Monday. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said star pass-rusher Michael Bennett will miss two to three weeks once he undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery. The procedure has been scheduled for Wednesday, Carroll said. Bennett missed his first game Sunday since joining the Seahawks in 2013.
The Seahawks could get back safety Kam Chancellor in time for Week 9 against the Bills. The four-time Pro Bowl player has missed the last three weeks with a groin injury. Thomas Rawls (leg) likely will not be back in time for Monday night, Carroll said, but he thinks the running back "will be running full-go over the course of this week."
- Niners running back Carlos Hyde was back at practice in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday, per the San Francisco Chronicle.
- Bills safety Aaron Williams (neck) was placed on injured reserve to make room for the addition of receiver Percy Harvin.
- The Kansas City Star reportedChiefs offensive lineman Parker Ehinger is out for the season after tearing his ACL.
- Bears coach John Fox said Tuesday defensive lineman Eddie Goldman is close to returning from an ankle injury.
- The Dolphins have officially made defensive lineman Earl Mitchell their player designated to return from injured reserve.