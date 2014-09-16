Injury roundup: Roddy White misses practice

Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith expressed optimism that Roddy White will be ready for Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing a second consecutive practice Tuesday.
"It's not important for Roddy to practice," Smith said Tuesday afternoon, via ESPN.com. "We'd like for Roddy to practice, but it's all about getting Roddy ready on a short week. And some of these guys across the league that have some age with them, on a short week, you've got to get them to Thursday. And that's our intention.
White has battled a left knee issue in recent months, but the tweaked hamstring is a fresh setback that could limit White versus the Bucs.
Fellow Falcons wideout Julio Jones returned to practice after missing Monday's session with an ankle injury, all but guaranteeing that Matt Ryan's big-play machine will be ready for Tampa.
Other injuries from around the league:
- Bucs defensive terror Gerald McCoy told the team's official website that he won't know until Thursday morning if he can play against the Falcons. McCoy said that he's doing everything in his power to return from the broken hand he suffered in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Rams:
- Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthewswas a full participant in Tuesday's practice after missing Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bengals with a left ankle injury.
- San Francisco can breathe easy: 49ers tight end Vernon Davis reportedly avoided a serious ankle injury and could play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. A source tells Maiocco that Davis' left ankle has just a bone bruise and no structural damage.
- Colts defensive lineman Arthur Joneswas carted off the field Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Eagles with a high ankle sprain. Coach Chuck Pagano confirmed the injury and said the fifth-year player is week to week. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of Jones' injury, that he will miss two to four weeks.
- The Panthers expect running back DeAngelo Williams to practice Wednesday and play in Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing Week 2 with a thigh injury, according to ESPN.com.
- The Miami Dolphins' offensive line received a small boost Tuesday. Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey participated in his first practice since having offseason hip surgery, per ESPN's James Walker.
- The New York Giants announced Tuesday that middle linebacker Jon Beason aggravated his offseason foot injury. He may be sent to visit foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C. later this week.
- Steelers wide receiver Lance Moorepracticed fully after missing the first two games of the season with a groin injury, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
- The Jaguars placed tight end Marcedes Lewis on injured reserve/designated for return with the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
- Niners starting cornerback Tramaine Brock hit the team's locker room with a walking boot on his right foot, according to Steve Corkran of the Bay Area News Group. ESPN's Adam Caplan was told the defender is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday against the Cardinals with a nagging toe injury.
