Injury roundup: Redskins' Jordan Reed return not close

The second-year tight end said Monday he won't play on Thursday against the New York Giants and still has no timetable for a return more than three weeks after suffering a strained hamstring in the season opener.
A return could still be far off. Mike Jones of The Washington Post tweeted that Reed "sounded sketchy" about playing in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
It's now apparent Reed suffered a significant injury when he attempted to hurdle a Houston Texans defender on Sept. 7.
Reed's lingering absence means more playing time for Niles Paul. The fourth-year pro has made the most of his opportunity, registering 18 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown in three games.
Here are the other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday:
» Linebacker Brian Orakpo hurt his left hand last Sunday in the team's 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he will wear a hard cast and play Thursday night.
» Bad news for the Chiefs: Safety Eric Berry reportedly has a high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Caplan.
»Vernon Davis missed Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Cardinals with a bum ankle. But the 49ers tight end says it's "way better" and showed no signs of a limp, per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.
» The Denver Broncos could receive a defensive boon: Coach John Fox expects Danny Trevathan back at practice Tuesday. The linebacker said he anticipates being at about 75 percent.
»Giants wideout Odell Beckham may finally be close to his NFL debut. The wide receiver "showed some burst," per Eli Manning, for the first time since August. In addition to being inactive for all of the regular season, Beckham missed all five preseason games.
»Jets coach Rex Ryanisn't sure about the status of cornerback Dee Milliner, who missed Monday night's loss to the Bears. It wasn't an ankle injury that kept Milliner out after all -- it was a quadriceps issue that Ryan and the health staff will monitor during the week.
