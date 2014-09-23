Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Redskins' Jordan Reed return not close

Published: Sep 23, 2014 at 07:00 AM

The Washington Redskins will continue their waiting game with Jordan Reed.

The second-year tight end said Monday he won't play on Thursday against the New York Giants and still has no timetable for a return more than three weeks after suffering a strained hamstring in the season opener.

A return could still be far off. Mike Jones of The Washington Post tweeted that Reed "sounded sketchy" about playing in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

It's now apparent Reed suffered a significant injury when he attempted to hurdle a Houston Texans defender on Sept. 7.

Reed's lingering absence means more playing time for Niles Paul. The fourth-year pro has made the most of his opportunity, registering 18 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday:

» Linebacker Brian Orakpo hurt his left hand last Sunday in the team's 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he will wear a hard cast and play Thursday night.

» Bad news for the Chiefs: Safety Eric Berry reportedly has a high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Caplan.

»Vernon Davis missed Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Cardinals with a bum ankle. But the 49ers tight end says it's "way better" and showed no signs of a limp, per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

» The Denver Broncos could receive a defensive boon: Coach John Fox expects Danny Trevathan back at practice Tuesday. The linebacker said he anticipates being at about 75 percent.

»Giants wideout Odell Beckham may finally be close to his NFL debut. The wide receiver "showed some burst," per Eli Manning, for the first time since August. In addition to being inactive for all of the regular season, Beckham missed all five preseason games.

»Jets coach Rex Ryanisn't sure about the status of cornerback Dee Milliner, who missed Monday night's loss to the Bears. It wasn't an ankle injury that kept Milliner out after all -- it was a quadriceps issue that Ryan and the health staff will monitor during the week.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection flourished for the Bengals in Week 5 and it has Cincinnati looking forward to getting its season on track after a slow start. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 42-10 loss to 49ers: 'Most humbling game I've ever been a part of'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear. 
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on 'huge' QB sneak to end first half: I have 'confidence in the play that nobody likes that we run'

Nick Sirianni rolled the dice and went for it from the 1-yard line with two seconds to go in the first half. The play was a Jalen Hurts sneak. And, as usual, it wasn't stopped. 
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking to 'start all over' after second straight blowout loss

After enduring another blowout loss on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team is looking to "start all over" after five games into a season.