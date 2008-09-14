Injury roundup: Raiders' Fargas among those hurt in Week 2

» The Oakland Raiders lost running back Justin Fargas to injury. That opened the door for a big game by rookie Darren McFadden.
Fargas injured his groin midway through the second quarter when he tried to run a pass route down the sideline. Lined up against middle linebacker Pat Thomas, Fargas pulled up lame well before JaMarcus Russell's pass arrived, then fell to the ground holding the inside of his leg.
Aches and Paynes
Fargas stayed on the ground for a few seconds, then limped to Oakland's sideline. He had 43 yards on nine carries before the injury after leading the Raiders with 97 yards on 18 carries against Denver last week.
In his place, McFadden ran for 164 yards and a touchdown in Oakland's 23-8 win.
» Chiefs quarterback Damon Huard didn't play the final three quarters after suffering what the team called mild head trauma. He was already filling in for Brodie Croyle, who separated his shoulder against New England last week.
The 12-year veteran was in for Kansas City's first two series, but didn't return after throwing an interception late in the second quarter.
Huard finished 2-for-4 for 19 yards and was replaced by Tyler Thigpen.
» The Bears lost return specialist Devin Hester after he was carted to the locker room with an apparent rib injury during the third quarter of the Bears' 20-17 loss to Carolina.
Hester grabbed the left side of his rib cage after a kickoff return and walked to the sideline. He was then taken inside for treatment.
Hester set an NFL record last season by returning four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns. Carolina held him to three kickoffs returns for a 21.7 average and two punt returns for 9 yards before the injury.
» Cincinnati lost tight end Ben Utecht when he hurt his chest on the Bengals' first play of the game Sunday and left the field on a cart.
Carson Palmer's pass went off Utecht's hands as Tennessee linebacker David Thornton hit him in the chest. Utecht lay on the field for several minutes, then got up slowly. He was wobbly as he walked off the field with assistance, then got onto a cart and was taken to the locker room.
» In Seattle, one wrong step in pregame warmups ended Seneca Wallace's day. One big hit early in the first quarter Sunday sent Logan Payne to the sidelines too, only adding to the almost comical injury situation facing the Seahawks receivers.
The two injured receivers joined Bobby Engram, Deion Branch, Nate Burleson and Ben Obomanu on the sidelines.
Burleson (knee) and Obomanu (clavicle) are done for the season, both placed on injured reserve. Engram and Branch won't likely return until after Seattle's bye on Sept. 28. The status of Payne and Wallace should be clearer on Monday, although Holmgren said Payne has a torn ligament in his right knee.
Billy McMullen was the other wide receiver available. The veteran was appearing in his first game since 2006. Seattle signed him Wednesday.
» The Vikings also lost a receiver when Sidney Rice injured his right knee in their 18-15 loss to Indianapolis.
Green Bay cornerback Charles Woodson, who had two interceptions, played with a broken toe and he left Ford Field with a walking boot protecting his right foot after Green Bay's 48-25 win over Detroit. Packers fullback Korey Hall (knee), safety Atari Bigby (cramps) and Lions safety Gerald Alexander (concussion) and tight end Casey FitzSimmons (thumb) were injured during the game.
» New Orleans safety Aaron Glenn left the Saints' game against Washington with an ankle injury. X-rays were negative
» Atlanta rookie tackle Sam Baker was hit in the head in the first half and did not return. Coach Mike Smith said his status will be evaluated Monday.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press