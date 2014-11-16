Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Philip Rivers playing with bruised ribs

Published: Nov 16, 2014 at 01:30 PM

Philip Rivers is no stranger to playing through pain, and Sunday's 13-6 win over the Raiders was no different, according to long-time target Antonio Gates.

The Chargers quarterback took a hit to the midsection as he was sacked in the second half, and though he never left the game, Gates was quick to reveal his teammate's toughness.

"For those who don't know, he's been dealing with a rib injury, a very severe rib injury, so he's been toughing it out these last three or four weeks," Gates said, per U-T San Diego.

A source informed of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport after the game that Rivers has bruised ribs with possible cartilage damage; they are not fractured, and the quarterback has not incurred anything to his lungs.

Rivers reportedly dismissed the talk about the severity of the issue, but as the 6-4 Chargers continue to make a push for the postseason, the signal-caller's status will be something to keep an eye on from this point forward.

What other injuries are we following on Sunday?

  1. Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams exited in the first quarter with knee and ankle injuries. Coach Jay Gruden said the All-Pro suffered an MCL injury as well as a sprained ankle. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday.
  1. Williams wasn't the only notable injury for the Redskins. The team also lost Chris Baker (SC joint sprain), Jordan Reed (hamstring), Trent Murphy (knee) and Shaun Lauvao (concussion).
  1. The Broncoslost a slew of offensive playersagainst the Rams. Tight end Julius Thomas was ruled out with an ankle injury, as was wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders with a concussion suffered after a big hit from Rams safety Rodney McLeod. Thomas will have an MRI on Monday, according to The Denver Post.

Rapoport later reported that Thomas suffered a sprained ankle, with an MRI set for Monday, according to a source informed of the injury.

In his first game action since Week 5, Montee Ball aggravated his groin injury, left the contest and remained out. Ball will have an MRI on Monday, according to The Denver Post.

  1. Seahawks guard Max Unger was carted off in the fourth quarter of the team's game against the Chiefs. He was seen on crutches after the game, per NFL Media's Albert Breer. Coach Pete Carroll revealed during his postgame news conference that Unger suffered a high ankle sprain. Rapoport reported that Unger will have an MRI on Monday, according to a source who has spoken to the guard.
  1. The Rams' Eugene Sims (leg) left and didn't return.
  1. Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief was ruled out with a concussion.
  1. Browns linebacker Karlos Dansby (knee) left for the locker room and was ultimately ruled out, while fellow LB Jabaal Sheard (ankle) also stayed out.
  1. Three Falcons all left the game and stayed out with various injuries: cornerback Robert Alford (wrist), defensive end Jonathan Babineaux (knee) and running back Antone Smith (knee).
  1. Giants offensive tackle Justin Pugh hurt his quad. He was ruled out.
  1. Vikings wideout Jarius Wright left with a hamstring injury and didn't re-enter the contest.
  1. Colts tight end Dwayne Allen injured his ankle against the Patriots, and the press box later announced he would not return.

Meanwhile, running back Ahmad Bradshaw left the game for the locker room with his left shoe and sock off; NFL Media has confirmed that he will get X-rays on his ankle, and he was ruled out for the game.

Coach Chuck Pagano said at his postgame news conference that both players would get evaluated via MRI on Monday.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) a game-time decision vs Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake on Lamar Jackson's play style: 'It creates these crazy running lanes for us'

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.

news

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday afternoon. The team ruled the star out with an ankle injury for their Week 9 game against the Patriots.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jeffery Simmons 'very confident' Titans can 'dominate' Chiefs' offensive line

Ahead of a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs,  Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he sees the same type of offense from Kansas City despite its offseason moves.

news

Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'

The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE