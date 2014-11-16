Injury roundup: Philip Rivers playing with bruised ribs

Philip Rivers is no stranger to playing through pain, and Sunday's 13-6 win over the Raiders was no different, according to long-time target Antonio Gates.
The Chargers quarterback took a hit to the midsection as he was sacked in the second half, and though he never left the game, Gates was quick to reveal his teammate's toughness.
"For those who don't know, he's been dealing with a rib injury, a very severe rib injury, so he's been toughing it out these last three or four weeks," Gates said, per U-T San Diego.
A source informed of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport after the game that Rivers has bruised ribs with possible cartilage damage; they are not fractured, and the quarterback has not incurred anything to his lungs.
Rivers reportedly dismissed the talk about the severity of the issue, but as the 6-4 Chargers continue to make a push for the postseason, the signal-caller's status will be something to keep an eye on from this point forward.
What other injuries are we following on Sunday?
- Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams exited in the first quarter with knee and ankle injuries. Coach Jay Gruden said the All-Pro suffered an MCL injury as well as a sprained ankle. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday.
- Williams wasn't the only notable injury for the Redskins. The team also lost Chris Baker (SC joint sprain), Jordan Reed (hamstring), Trent Murphy (knee) and Shaun Lauvao (concussion).
- The Broncoslost a slew of offensive playersagainst the Rams. Tight end Julius Thomas was ruled out with an ankle injury, as was wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders with a concussion suffered after a big hit from Rams safety Rodney McLeod. Thomas will have an MRI on Monday, according to The Denver Post.
Rapoport later reported that Thomas suffered a sprained ankle, with an MRI set for Monday, according to a source informed of the injury.
In his first game action since Week 5, Montee Ball aggravated his groin injury, left the contest and remained out. Ball will have an MRI on Monday, according to The Denver Post.
- Seahawks guard Max Unger was carted off in the fourth quarter of the team's game against the Chiefs. He was seen on crutches after the game, per NFL Media's Albert Breer. Coach Pete Carroll revealed during his postgame news conference that Unger suffered a high ankle sprain. Rapoport reported that Unger will have an MRI on Monday, according to a source who has spoken to the guard.
- Browns linebacker Karlos Dansby (knee) left for the locker room and was ultimately ruled out, while fellow LB Jabaal Sheard (ankle) also stayed out.
- Three Falcons all left the game and stayed out with various injuries: cornerback Robert Alford (wrist), defensive end Jonathan Babineaux (knee) and running back Antone Smith (knee).
- Colts tight end Dwayne Allen injured his ankle against the Patriots, and the press box later announced he would not return.
Meanwhile, running back Ahmad Bradshaw left the game for the locker room with his left shoe and sock off; NFL Media has confirmed that he will get X-rays on his ankle, and he was ruled out for the game.
Coach Chuck Pagano said at his postgame news conference that both players would get evaluated via MRI on Monday.
