Injury roundup: Percy Harvin practices with Seahawks

The Seahawks receiver practiced again Tuesday, ahead of Saturday's NFC divisional playoff showdown with the New Orleans Saints, coach Pete Carroll announced.
The Seattle X-factor also participated in Friday's session, but Carroll told reporters that Tuesday's practice would loom as a huge factor in whether or not Harvin plays this weekend. "If (Percy's) playing, that means we're going to do whatever we planned to do with him," Carroll said.
Harvin has appeared in only one game this season after undergoing surgery on the hip last summer. His presence would give Seattle's fairly thin receiving corps a tremendous boost against Rob Ryan's defense.
If he does play, he'll likely be put on a snap count, but everything we know about Harvin tells us he only needs one opportunity to wreak havoc on a game plan.
Here's the rest of Tuesday's injury news:
- The Patriots are getting healthy ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported that only wide receiver Aaron Dobson was missing from practice. The rookie hasn't taken part in a Patriots session since aggravating the stress fracture in his left foot during New England's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills.
- New England, however, did see the return of offensive guard Logan Mankins, who missed all of last week's workouts with the ankle he tweaked against Buffalo. He sounds like a good bet to play Saturday.
- The Patriots also saw cornerback Alfonzo Dennard take part after missing Week 17 with a knee issue, per Howe. This injury-ravaged defense needs all the bodies it can get here in January.
- Broncos pass rusher Von Miller finally will undergo surgery Wednesday after tearing his right ACL in Week 16, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. His recovery is expected to keep Miller from participating in Denver's offseason program and the start of training camp.
- Packers receiver James Jones told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he practiced and played the past two weeks with the two broken ribs he suffered in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Green Bay eliminated from the Super Bowl hunt, the soon-to-be free agent now has the entire winter to heal.
- The Saints have placed linebacker Parys Haralson on injured reserve with the torn pectoral he suffered in Saturday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced. That leaves Will Herring to replace Haralson, who played in 16 games this season with 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks over eight starts.
- Better news for Big Easy loyalists: Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis (concussion) told reporters Tuesday that he'll "definitely be out there (Saturday against the Seahawks)," per The Advocate's Ramon Antonio Vargas. "I'll be ready to go."
- One more from Patriots headquarters: NFL Media's Albert Breer reports that Tom Brady has a cold. "A little bit," said the quarterback. "I'll be alright."
