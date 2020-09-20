Injury roundup: Patriots' Edelman, Harry expected to play vs. Seahawks

It looks like Cam Newton and the New England Patriots will be at full strength against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.
Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder) are both expected to play, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Both Edelman and Harry had five receptions in last Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins.
The Patriots (1-0) take on the Seahawks (1-0) in Seattle at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we're keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 2 games:
- Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) is listed as questionable, but he is expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys, a source tells Rapoport.
- On the Dallas side, left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), his status is much more up in the air. Dallas will make a determination Sunday, but Smith must improve a great deal to get on the field.
- Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (hip) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) are both listed as questionable, but both should play against the Houston Texans, according to Rapoport.
- On the Houston side, running back Duke Johnson (ankle) is not expected to play, while wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad) should be good to go.
- Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn, who arrived as a big-time free agent this offseason but missed Week 1, is expected to make his debut today vs. the New York Giants, per Rapoport. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
- Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, listed as questionable after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury, is expected to play today. He should be at full strength, according to Rapoport.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, dealing with an AC joint sprain, has a good chance to play, but the team wants to work him out pregame to make sure his ailment has healed enough, a source tells Rapoport.