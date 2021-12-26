Injury roundup: Patriots' Damien Harris expected to play vs. Bills

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the Buffalo Bills before injuring his hamstring, should be good to go Sunday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Harris is questionable and hasn't played since that game.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 16 games:
- Washington running back Antonio Gibson, questionable after aggravating his turf toe, is a game-time decision, but there is some optimism that he goes. Meanwhile, wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is considered game-time but not nearly as much optimism for him, according to Rapoport.
- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is pushing to play against the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He's officially listed as questionable and they have to see how he's feeling. But after missing the past two games, Thielen practiced this week and will try to give it a go.
- New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, dealing with not only an oblique injury but also a ramp-up from the COVID list, has a good chance of playing, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The ramp-up for the first-rounder went well, and if he clears a final hurdle Sunday, he'll play.
- Houston Texans running back David Johnson, limited with a quad injury and listed as questionable, is not expected to play, Rapoport reports.
- Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James (hamstring) is listed as questionable and is a game-time decision, according to Rapoport. While he has progressed as well as hoped, the true test will be in the workout.
- Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play, according to Rapoport.