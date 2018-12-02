Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Packers' Randall Cobb will play Sunday

Published: Dec 01, 2018 at 08:55 PM

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is active for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.

In five games this season, Cobb has 26 catches on 38 targets for 258 yards and one touchdown. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has been suffering from a knee injury, will be a game-time decision.

Other injury news heading into Sunday's games from Rapoport:

  1. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, listed as questionable with a back injury, will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but likely on a limited basis, Rapoport reported. The team will work him back slowly.
  1. Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards, who rose unexpectedtly to the role of starter in the last few weeks, will play against the Atlanta Falcons. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) is inactive.
  1. Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) won't play against the Cincinnati Bengals. He's doing everything he can but needs at least another week.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who finally returned to practice this week after a months-long battle with a heel injury, is not expected to play against the Oakland Raiders.
  1. Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) will not play, but defensive end J.J. Watt (knee) will be on the field against the Cleveland Browns.
  1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) missed a few days of practice, but publicly declared he would be good to go. Expect to see him play against the New England Patriots.
  1. Josh McCown is expected to start at quarterback for the New York Jets against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback Sam Darnold likely sidelined another game because of a foot injury. Wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) is expected to play.
  1. Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack will return from a concussion and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
