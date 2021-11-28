Injury roundup: Packers' Aaron Jones a game-time decision vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Jones practiced all week and there's some optimism he'll play, but they'll work him out pregame to see how he feels before making the final call.
In ten games this season, Jones has rushed for 541 yards, caught 37 passes for 298 yards and scored 7 touchdowns.
Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) is expected to return to the lineup, according to Pelissero.
The 7-3 Rams take on the 8-3 Packers at Lambeau Field at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 12 games:
- Atlanta Falcons star running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed last week with an ankle injury, is feeling much better this week. But sources tell Rapoport that Atlanta will take it up to game-time, making sure they are smart about it. A true game-time decision.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, still listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source tells Rapoport. He's getting back to full strength.
- The Cleveland Browns are getting healthy, with wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) expected to play despite being questionable. Cornerback Troy Hill (neck) should also be good, Rapoport reports.
- The New England Patriots should have a mostly full roster, with running backs Damien Harris (neck) and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) looking good to play. Same with tight end Hunter Henry (neck), per Rapoport.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play, according to Rapoport. He missed one week and has a pin in his finger, but should be able to play assuming no setbacks.