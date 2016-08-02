Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Odell Beckham (leg) works with trainer

Published: Aug 02, 2016 at 04:20 AM

Two days after leaving Giants practice early, Odell Beckham was back on the field.

The wideout warmed up with the team on Tuesday before working on the sidelines with a Giants trainer.

Beckham suffered "a cut or two" to his leg in a collision with teammate Janoris Jenkins on Sunday, barely avoiding a serious knee injury. Beckham clarified his injury was the result of a clean cleating: "I got stepped on. It's nothing too bad. It's football, it happens."

Beckham had some swelling in the leg and was "a little tender," head coach Ben McAdoo said, which is why the wideout spent practice with a trainer.

On the other side of the ball, new signing Damon Harrison was activated from the PUP list after sitting out the first few days of camp.

Here are some other injuries we're monitoring on Tuesday:

  1. Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (hamstring) sat out his fourth preseason practice. The oft-sidelined wideout has played in 23 games over two seasons, compiling 613 yards and just two TDs while struggling to recover from leg, knee and ankle injuries.
  1. Titans linebacker Aaron Wallace will miss "several days or several weeks" with a high ankle sprain, according to Jason Wolf of the Tennessean. The seventh-round rookie joins Kevin Dodd on the sidelines, thinning out the linebacker ranks.
  1. Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson has suffered a Lisfranc injury that could keep him out up to 12 weeks, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported, per a source informed of the injury. Golson was carted off the field on Monday. He missed his entire rookie season in 2015 with a shoulder injury.
  1. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said wideout Julio Jones was back to fully practicing despite sitting out some plays. Jones suffered a minor foot injury on the first day of camp.
  1. Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (calf), guard Parker Ehinger (foot) and free safety Daniel Sorensen (foot) were listed on Kansas City's injury report.
  1. Titans wide receiver Kendall Wright tweaked his hamstring early in practice. Coach Mike Mularkey added that the injury is not serious.
  1. Bengals rookie cornerback William Jacksonsuffered a torn pectoral muscle, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the injury. While details and length of recovery are currently unknown, it's likely the first-round pick will miss most, if not all of his first season in the NFL.

Rapoport reported that Jackson will seek a second opinion to see if he'll be out for the season or be placed on injured reserve/designated to return. Seeking the second opinion allows the Bengals more time to make a decision on Jackson's status.

Rapoport reported tight end Tyler Kroft, who is slated to start if Tyler Eifert isn't ready, suffered a hyperextended knee on Tuesday, per a source informed of the player's condition. Kroft will have an MRI Wednesday morning.

  1. New York Jets running back Matt Forte returned to practice in full pads after missing the previous four sessions because of a sore hamstring.
  1. Redskins safety Su'a Cravens will miss practice Tuesday due to a "sprained tendon in the back of his leg," according to head coach Jay Gruden. Running back Robert Kelly also won't practice.
  1. The presumptive No. 2 Kellen Moorebroke his ankle at the end of Tuesday's practice, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters. Jones initially said Moore broke his leg, then clarified it was a broken high ankle. A defender rolled up on Moore's leg after he throw a pass, and the injury severity was quickly confirmed by the Cowboys training staff. Jones would not elaborate on any future plans for how they will address the position.
