Injury roundup: McCarthy plans on Rodgers playing

Jan 07, 2015
Marc Sessler

A tweaked calf isn't going to keep Aaron Rodgers away from the Cowboys.

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that his star quarterback simply sat out Wednesday's practice as part of a pre-planned day of treatment on the calf he first injured in Week 16 against the Bucs.

"I plan on Aaron playing Sunday," McCarthy said of Green Bay's NFC Divisional Round showdown against Dallas. "Today's schedule was for him to stay exclusively in the training room. It's day-to-day."

The Packers hope Rodgers will return to the field for Thursday's critical session. McCarthy noted the signal-caller has taken all the reps in walk-throughs and remains "totally into the game plan," adding: "Mentally, he's right on top of it."

Rodgers himself sounded like a player who didn't plan on missing Sunday's game, telling reporters, "I'm going on Sunday, just a matter of how."

We'd expect nothing less from Rodgers after McCarthy -- in a must-read piece by NFL Media's Michael Silver -- called his quarterback nothing short of "coach-smart" in his pre- and post-snap recognitions. 

Other injuries we're tracking ahead of this weekend's glorious playoff action:

  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported Wednesday that Panthers defensive lineman Star Lotulelei has a fractured foot and is out for the remainder of the playoffs, according to a source informed of the injury. Coach Ron Rivera left open the possibility of Lotulelei playing in the Super Bowl if the Panthers get there.
  1. Rivera also noted that wide receiver Philly Brown is making progress with his banged-up shoulder. The rookie, though, only worked on the side during Wednesday's session.
  1. NFL Media's Desmond Purnell reported Wednesday that Cowboys middle linebacker Rolando McClain likely won't practice until at least Friday as he deals with concussion symptoms.

Also missing practice for the Cowboys on Wednesday were offensive lineman Doug Free (ankle), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ankle) and defensive end Jeremy Mincey (concussion).

  1. Ravens left tackle Eugene Monroe (ankle) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. On the defensive side, Timmy Jernigan (foot/ankle) was a full participant.
  1. Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (illness), wide receiver Julian Edelman (concussion), running back Jonas Gray (ankle) and wide receiver Brandon LaFell (shoulder/toe) were all limited in practice on Wednesday.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Divisional Round and ranks the eight remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

