Injury roundup: Marcus Lattimore placed on NFI list

Marcus Lattimore's long road to recovery is going to get longer. The second-year San Francisco 49ers running back will start the season on the non-football injury list, just like a year ago.
Lattimore hopes to be activated after the first six weeks of the season, according to Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee.
The 49ers could use some running back depth after losing Kendall Hunter for the season, but anything they get from Lattimore will be a bonus. The former South Carolina star suffered tears to his ACL, LCL and MCL over 21 months ago.
Here are other injury notes from Monday:
- Steven Jackson finally returned to practice for the Atlanta Falcons after missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury. He will eventually be Atlanta's lead back, but it's worth wondering how many carries he can handle early in the season.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that running back Bernard Pierce suffered a concussion in their third preseason game.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith announced that offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford underwent a medical procedure Monday. He may not be back with the team before Thursday's preseason game.
- Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien expressed optimism that No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney will be ready for Week 1. Clowney has been "day to day" with an undisclosed injury.
- Washington Redskins linebacker Brian Orakpo (ankle) did not practice Monday. Redskins safety Phillip Thomas is sidelined with a left foot injury and is headed for an MRI. Tight end Jordan Reed has a sprained thumb, but the team thinks he should be ready for Week 1 against the Texans.
The "Around The League Podcast" Fantasy Football Extravaganza has landed. Tell your friends and lovers.