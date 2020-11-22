Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Lions' Matthew Stafford expected to start against Panthers

Published: Nov 22, 2020 at 04:34 AM
Around the NFL Staff

It appears the Lions will have their starting quarterback against Carolina but the Panthers' QB situation is still up in the air.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) is listed as questionable, but he got through the week with no issues and should start, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Despite a minor ligament tear in his throwing thumb, Stafford has no limitations.

In nine games this season, the Georgia product is averaging 267 passing yards with 17 total touchdowns.

The Lions (4-5) travel to Charlotte to take on the Panthers (3-7) at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 11 games:

  • Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (MCL sprain, questionable) has steadily improved throughout the week, doing more Saturday than he did Friday. A source tells Rapoport that he's pushing to play, but the team won't put him in harm's way. A true game-time decision based on how he feels.
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, dealing with a painful muscle strain by his ribs, is expected to play against the Miami Dolphins. He steadily improved throughout the week. As for tight end Noah Fant (ribs), he's also expected to play, according to Rapoport.
  • Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, activated this week following surgery for a core muscle injury, is expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts. Lazard will be on a pitch count, as Green Bay eases him in. But he should play, Rapoport reports.
  • Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (back) is expected to play against the New England Patriots. As for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, he's questionable with an illness, but he is cleared to play. The big test will be simply how he feels. If he feels OK he should play, according to Rapoport.
  • Patriots running back Damien Harris (ankle/chest) is expected to play, per Rapoport, while NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee) is expected to go.
  • Dallas Cowboys defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory -- both listed as questionable (illness) -- have passed all their COVID tests. Barring any issue this morning, they're good to go against the Minnesota Vikings, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
  • Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) is expected to play against the Cowboys, per Pelissero.

