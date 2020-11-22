Injury roundup: Lions' Matthew Stafford expected to start against Panthers

It appears the Lions will have their starting quarterback against Carolina but the Panthers' QB situation is still up in the air.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) is listed as questionable, but he got through the week with no issues and should start, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Despite a minor ligament tear in his throwing thumb, Stafford has no limitations.

In nine games this season, the Georgia product is averaging 267 passing yards with 17 total touchdowns.

The Lions (4-5) travel to Charlotte to take on the Panthers (3-7) at 1 p.m. ET.

