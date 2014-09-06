Injury Roundup: Kenny Stills, Odell Beckham ruled out

Anyone holding out hope New York Giants rookie Odell Beckham would miraculously play in Week 1 can stop foolishly holding their breath.
The No. 13 overall pick in the draft has officially been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.
Beckham has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp and preseason. He did not practice this week and coach Tom Coughlin previously pegged Beckham as two to three weeks from returning.
Considered an NFL-ready route runner, Beckham's nagging injury situation has left a frustrated Coughlin in a permanent state of rouge-face.
On the plus-side, the Giants declared guard Brandon Mosley (back) probable. If Mosley can go, it's a big plus considering left guard Geoff Schwartz (toe) is out. If Mosley can't play, the Giants will send out rookie Weston Richburg to face Ndamukong Suh.
Some other injury news we are tracking on Saturday:
- Philip Rivers might be without his top target on Monday night. Chargers tight end Antonio Gates is listed as questionable for their game against the Arizona Cardinals. Gates injured his hamstring during practice on Saturday.
- The New Orleans Saints ruled out receiver Kenny Stills. The wideout was previously listed as questionable with a quad injury. The positive to Stills being out is that we should see more of rookie Brandin Cooks, who has looked dynamic in a Saints jersey.
- Detroit Lions strong safety James Ihedigbo is doubtful for Monday's game against the Giants with neck and knee injuries, according to the team's official web site, which also says that veteran Isa Abdul-Quddus likely would play for Ihedigbo.
- Defensive lineman Mike Martin will miss the Tennessee Titans' season opener at Kansas City on Sunday.