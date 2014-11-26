Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Jordan Cameron practices, day to day

Published: Nov 26, 2014 at 06:42 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Josh Gordon and Jordan Cameron haven't played together in a game since last December.

The Cleveland Browns hope to have both Pro Bowl pass-catchers on the field against the Buffalo Billson Sunday, but Cameron's health remains iffy.

After the tight end practiced Wednesday, Browns coach Mike Pettine called him "still day-to-day" after missing the past four games with a concussion. It's worth noting that Cameron took part in last Friday's session, too, but he wasn't well enough to suit up for Sunday's win over the Falcons.

"We're looking for him to practice symptom-free for a couple of days in a row," Pettine said, per The Plain Dealer.

If he continues to dress for work, we expect Cameron to play Sunday in a game that Cleveland must win to keep pace in the high-flying AFC North.

Other injuries we're tracking as Wednesday unfolds:

  1. Bruce Arians said that Larry Fitzgerald's sprained MCL is improving, but he's not yet ready to resume practicing, per the Arizona Republic. The Cardinals' star receiver didn't practice on Wednesday as he recovers from a knee injury that kept him out of last week's loss to the Seahawks.

Quarterback Drew Stanton (ankle) was listed on the injury report but practiced in full and rookie wideout John Brown had his wisdom teeth removed and was limited in practice. 

  1. Bill O'Brien said Arian Foster has a "good chance" to play Sunday.
  1. Also out of Cleveland: Pettine told reporters that inside linebacker Karlos Dansby is getting closer to returning after missing Week 12 with a knee injury. Dansby was initially expected to miss a month, but Pettine wouldn't even rule him out for Sunday's Bills showdown.
  1. NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported that Giants rookie sensation Odell Beckham would participate fully at Wednesday's practice after the wideout tweaked his back against Dallas.
  1. The Patriots welcomed Chandler Jones (hip) back to practice, who participated on a limited basis.
  1. The 49ers will enter their NFC West battle against the Seahawks without offensive Anthony Davis (concussion).
  1. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) was limited in practice, but told reporters he intends to play Sunday.
  1. Latavius Murray, who rushed for 112 yards and two TDs before suffering a concussion in Thursday's win, practiced on a limited basis for the Raiders on Wednesday.
  1. The Cowboys placed pass rusher Jack Crawford on season-ending injured reserve with the thumb injury he suffered in Sunday night's win over the Giants.
  1. Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs did not practice Wednesday with a foot injury.
  1. The Bengals reported Wednesday that wideout Mohamed Sanu didn't participate in practice due to an illness. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict didn't either with a knee injury.
  1. The Colts saw a number of starters banged up and unable to practice Wednesday. Tight end Dwayne Allen (ankle), cornerback Vontae Davis (foot), guard Hugh Thornton (knee) were all held out of practice. Reggie Wayne also didn't participate, though it wasn't injury related.

