Injury roundup: Jonathan Stewart returns to practice

Carolina's injury-riddled backfield is hoping to welcome Jonathan Stewart back into the mix Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
So far, so good, as the Panthers running back returned to practice Thursday after missing the past two games with a knee sprain suffered in Week 3 against the Steelers, per Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Stewart was limited in Thursday's session.
The news is less encouraging for DeAngelo Williams, who remained sidelined with the ankle injury he sustained against the Ravens in Week 4.
With Stewart and Williams on the shelf last week, the Panthers leaned on rookie Darrin Reaves and journeyman Chris Ogbonnaya in a backfield that currently ranks 30th in the NFL with a putrid 74.8 yards per game.
Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on this lovely Thursday:
- Bengals receiver A.J. Green is unlikely to playSunday against the Panthers, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, via a source informed of the situation. Rapoport reports that Green is dealing with the same bottom-of-the-foot injury as before.
- DeMeco Ryans was back at Eagles practice Thursday, per NFL Media's Albert Breer. With inside linebacker Mychal Kendricks still sidelined with a calf injury, the return of Ryans could prove crucial for the team's Sunday night game against the Giants.
- Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (ankle) will playThursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, per the Houston Chronicle. Johnson was listed as questionable during practice this week.
- Tony Romoreturned to the practice field with the Cowboys, per NFL Media's Desmond Purnell. Unfortunately for the team, though, linebacker Rolando McClainsat out with a groin injury.
- Joe Haden (hip) did not participate in the Browns' practice Thursday, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. Cabot says that there will be more information on Haden's potential game status Friday.
- Vincent Jackson (ribs) and Josh McCown (thumb) didn't practice for the Buccaneers on Thursday. Cornerback Johnthan Banks and Dashon Goldson were out as well. Rookie wideout Mike Evans (groin) looks promising for a healthy return to the field this weekend.
- For the Jets, Eric Decker was limited with a hamstring injury, while Chris Johnson and Dee Milliner were both full participants. Ryan isn't worried about Decker, though, saying he'll play unless there's a setback. Though David Harris didn't practice due to a shoulder injury, head coach Rex Ryan said that the linebacker will play this weekend.
- Jake Locker missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, per The Tennessean. The Titans quarterback injured his thumb last weekend against the Browns and, according to coach Ken Whisenhunt, is still having trouble gripping the ball.
- There was no sign of Drew Stanton at Cardinals practice Thursday, per the team's official site. Good news for the team, though: Carson Palmer threw some, "not quite as gingerly as before." Looks like that shoulder nerve is staying awake.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said that the team is "taking it day by day" when it comes to Vernon Davis. The tight end was back at practice Thursday with a blue (no-contact) jersey and looks good to return to the field Monday night.
- Chargers center Rich Ohrnberger had a full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday and inactive the last two games, per U-T San Diego.
- Cecil Shorts practiced fully Thursday, per ESPN. It was his first full session with the Jaguars since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 4. After practicing fully Wednesday, Toby Gerhart had a "setback" and sat out Thursday. He will be re-evaluated Friday.
