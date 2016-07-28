Injury roundup: Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson on PUP list

Muhammad Wilkerson is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Fresh off signing a new contract extension, Wilkerson is still recovering from a broken right leg that he suffered last season. The defensive end is expected to be ready by Week 1 when Gang Green takes on Cincinnati.
Wilkerson wasn't the only Jets player to begin camp on the sideline. Devin Smith, Khiry Robinson, James Carpenter, Breno Giacomini and Kendall James all were placed on the PUP list.
After practice, Jets coach Todd Bowles said running back Matt Forte sat out Thursday's activities after tweaking his hamstring. Cornerback Darrelle Revis (wrist) also didn't practice.
Here are other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:
1. Rookie wide receiver Josh Doctson and tight end Derek Carrier were among five Washington Redskins players placed on PUP.
Doctson, selected No. 22 overall by the Redskins in the 2016 NFL Draft, missed organized team activities sessions in May and was hobbled in minicamp because of a sore Achilles tendon. The rookie wideout hasn't ran in the past month while receiving treatment, and starts his rehab Thursday, per The Washington Post.
The Redskins also placed Reggie Diggs, Shawn Lauvao and Perry Riley Jr. rounded out players put on PUP by the Redskins. As expected, linebacker Junior Galette, who has a torn Achilles, was put on the reserve/non-football injury list.
2. The Baltimore Ravens announced running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) has been placed on the PUP list.
Another Ravens running back is also humbled. Kenneth Dixon left practice early with a Grade 1 MCL sprain, a source with knowledge of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The injury is considered minor, Rapoport added, and Dixon is expected to return soon.
3.Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was held out of practice after tweaking something in his leg, according to coach Dan Quinn. Quinn said he could have returned, but the team is playing it safe with him.
4.Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell said that running back Ameer Abdullah is "coming along" when asked about Abdullah's shoulder injury.
5.Bears right guard Kyle Long (calf) didn't finish practice on Thursday. Long was seen wearing a walking boot on his left leg after suffering a calf strain, a source told Rapoport. While Rapoport reported that Long will miss some time, the injury doesn't seem severe.
6. The Cincinnati Bengals placed linebacker Vontaze Burfict on the non-football injury list, the team announced. Burfict, who suffered an injury away from organized team activities, will be activated for camp once he's medically cleared.
7.As anticipated, the season is officially over for Cleveland Browns defensive end Desmond Bryant. The Browns placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list as he continues from surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.
8.Eagles guard Brandon Brooks missed practice with a hamstring injury, and the team stated he's considered day-to-day.
9. The Steelers have placed three players on the PUP list to start training camp, including new signing tight end Ladarius Green. The former Charger is recovering from surgery to repair an ankle injury that dogged him during the last half of 2015. Pittsburgh also added wide receiver Shakim Phillips and defensive tackle Devaunte Sigler to the PUP list.
10.Cardinals rookie Robert Nkemdiche sprained his ankle on Tuesday, coach Bruce Arians said Thursday. The defensive tackle will start training camp day-to-day.
11.Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was limited in Carolina's practice Thursday night. Coach Ron Rivera said he was experiencing hamstring tightness.