Injury roundup: Jets believe Dee Milliner tore Achilles

The former first-round pick exited Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering an injury during a first-quarter field-goal attempt by Brandon McManus.
Milliner immediately grabbed at his leg and had to be helped off the field by team personnel. He was quickly ruled out for a return.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported after the game that the team believes Milliner tore his Achilles but will have tests on Monday, according to a source informed of the situation. The injury would end his season. After the game, coach Rex Ryan only confirmed it was an Achilles injury.
Milliner has battled with injuries for much of his brief career after being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He suffered a high ankle sprain this summer that cost him three games. The timing of the injury was extremely bad news for a Jets team that tried -- and failed -- to tame Peyton Manning at the Meadowlands.
In addition, Rapoport reported the team believes starting guard Brian Winterstore his ACL, according to a source who has spoken to him. He will have tests Monday to confirm the injury.
Here are the other injuries we're tracking on Sunday:
» In the same game, Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) was helped off the field and carted to the locker room. He did not return.
»Eagles running back Darren Sproles headed to the locker room at the end of the third quarter with a left knee injury and didn't return.
»Tony Romo took a big hit from Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Cowboys QB said his back is fine, but he will get his rib cartilage checked out.
»Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (back spasm) missed the remainder of the Giants' 27-0 loss.
»Wide receiver Victor Cruzsuffered a torn patellar tendon in the third quarter. Cruz was admitted to a Philadelphia-area hospital and will stay overnight.
»Browns center Alex Mack left on a cart with a lower leg injury during the second quarter against the Steelers and did not return. Rapoport reported -- per a source informed of Mack's condition -- that the Pro Bowl offensive lineman broke his lower leg, and the team is concerned that he will miss the remainder of the season.
Defensive end Armonty Bryant exited and stayed out with a right knee injury. Cornerback K'Waun Williams left the game with a concussion.
» On the other sideline, Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel left the game with a left knee injury and did not return. Nose tackle Steve McLendon (shoulder) did not return.
»Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell left and did not return. Coach Pete Carroll believes the defensive back has a high ankle sprain.
Near the end of the game, offensive tackle Trent Williams irritated his knee on the game-sealing pick six.
» For the Chargers, both cornerback Brandon Flowers (groin) and wide receiver Eddie Royal (rib) were hurt and did not return.
»Patriots LB Jerod Mayo (knee) was carted off in the second quarter against the Bills and remained out. Rapoport reported via sources informed of the situation that Mayo is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury and will have more tests Monday.
Stevan Ridley later left the game, and the running back stayed out with a knee injury. NFL Media's Albert Breer reports the Patriots fear Ridley suffered a torn ACL, and will undergo an MRI Monday. Guard Dan Connolly was also declared out.
»Packers linebacker Jamari Lattimore was ruled out and did not return with a neck injury. A pair of cornerbacks -- Sam Shields and Tramon Williams -- were knocked out of the game with a knee and ankle injury, respectively.
»Lions running back Theo Riddick (hamstring), who was filling the role of the inactive Reggie Bush, did not return.