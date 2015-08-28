Injury roundup: Jerricho Cotchery suffers groin injury

Around the NFL

The injury bug continues to bite the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery suffered a groin injury in Friday's 17-16 loss to the New England Patriots, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Here's a rundown of other notable injuries from Friday:

  1. Patriots fullback James Develin was carted off the field with a leg injury in the fourth quarter. The only fullback on the Pats' roster, it was discovered that Develin suffered a broken tibia, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the injury. It is uncertain if Develin will miss the season.
  1. The Jaguars' medical staff had a busy night. Andre Branch suffered a left knee injury in the first half in a 22-17 loss to the Detroit Lions and did not return. It was later discovered that Branch suffered an MCL sprain and will likely miss significant time, according to the team.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns left the game with tightness in his hip and did not return. Right guard Brandon Linder suffered a left toe injury and did not return, but Bradley said it wasn't serious.

  1. Titans RB David Cobb did not play Friday in a 34-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is week-to-week with a calf injury, coach Ken Whisenhunt said after the game.

DB Da'Norris Searcy injured his left toe versus the Chiefs and did not to return. Whisenhunt said Searcy's injury wasn't serious.

  1. Patriots right tackle Sebastian Vollmertook himself off the field against the Panthers and talked to the medical staff on the sideline. He never returned to the game.

New England announced on Friday that they have placed TE Jake Bequette on injured reserve.

  1. An independent neurologist reversed his decision to clear Robert Griffin III to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Robert N. Kurtze said in a statement that Griffin would be "retested in one-two weeks before a firm conclusion to return to gameplay can be made."
  1. Panthers center Brian Folkerts suffered an ankle injury Friday night and did not return, per the Charlotte Observer.
