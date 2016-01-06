Injury roundup: Jeremy Maclin back at prax for Chiefs

Jeremy Maclin practiced on Wednesday after sitting out with a hip injury, the team announced. Maclin was a limited participant.
The Kansas City Chiefs' receiver suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders, but was able to finish the game.
Kansas City has only had four wide receivers catch a pass this season. Maclin's 1,088 yards receiving is 319 more than the three other combined. Maclin's eight touchdowns are three more than tight end Travis Kelce and two more than any Chiefs running back.
Getting him back to practice on Wednesday is a great sign. Maclin will be full-go Saturday versus a stingy Houston Texans defense.
Here are other injuries we are tracking:
- Running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) were both limited for the Panthers on Wednesday.
- Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer told reporters that his dislocated finger feels fine, per The Arizona Republic. Palmer was bothered by the finger in Week 17.
- Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (thumb) did not practice on Wednesday. Dalton has held a football, but has not thrown one yet.
- Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (abdomen) was "full go" for Seattle, according to the team. Tight end Luke Willson (concussion) was limited.
Wideout Tyler Lockett (hip) and defensive end Michael Bennett (toe) did not participate for Seattle.
- Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant had successful ankle surgery on Wednesday. Bryant is expected to be ready for the Cowboys' offseason program.