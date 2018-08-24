Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Jeremiah Sirles (hamstring) carted off

Published: Aug 24, 2018 at 01:01 PM
Austin Knoblauch

The injuries on the Carolina Panthers' offensive line continue to mount.

Panthers right tackle Jeremiah Sirles suffered a hamstring early in the first quarter of Friday's 25-14 preseason victory over the New England Patriots. Sirles had to be helped off the field before being carted off to the locker room.

The Panthers entered the game with starting offensive linemen Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams not playing because of injury.

Minutes earlier, the Panthers escaped a potentially serious development when Cam Newton briefly left the game to undergo evaluation in the sideline medical tent. He was quickly cleared and he returned to the game. However, he he was dealing with swelling around one of his eyes after the game.

Here are the other injuries we've been monitoring on Friday:

  1. Green Bay Packers running backTy Montgomery left for the locker room after suffering a foot injury against the Oakland Raiders. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters afterward "I'm told it's nothing of a serious nature."
  1. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram went straight to the locker room after suffering a concussion on a hit during the second quarter against the New York Jets.
  1. Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Josh Rosen's availability for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys will be a game-time decision. The rookie quarterback is dealing with a sore thumb he suffered in practice Monday.
  1. Denver Broncos safety Shamarko Thomas suffered an eye injury against the Washington Redskins. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the Broncos announced.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sergio Bailey suffered an ankle injury during pregame warmups and didn't play against the Detroit Lions.
  1. Detroit Lions tight endLuke Willson suffered a knee injury in the second half against the Buccaneers.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

