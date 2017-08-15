Injury roundup: Jay Ajayi clears concussion protocol

Around the NFL

Jay Ajayi made it through concussion protocol.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins' running back has been cleared.

Ajayi was expected to be cleared after participating in Monday's practice. The 24-year-old back needed to leap one final hurdle to get off the list officially.

Ajayi suffered a concussion two weeks ago. The Dolphins likely will take it easy on their bruising workhorse. We don't expect to see him much this preseason. Miami's offense plans to be run-heavy in 2017, and the Dolphins need Ajayi as healthy and as fresh as possible to execute that strategy.

Here is a rundown of other injuries we are monitoring Tuesday:

  1. Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn got an injection in his foot, which the team hopes fixes the nagging issue, Rapoport reported. Glenn has sat out practices this summer due to the issue.
  1. Packers running back Ty Montgomery sat out practice with a leg injury, ESPN reported.
  1. Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey is set to make his debut this week against the Dolphins, the team announced. Humphrey was previously sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman is recovering from a pulled hamstring. Coach John Harbaugh said Perriman is "on schedule" and did not rule him out for preseason. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley missed his third consecutive practice session with an undisclosed injury. Harbaugh said Stanley has something "he's working through" but it isn't expected to keep him out for an extended period.

  1. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Aaron Lynch (ankle) won't practice Tuesday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reported.
  1. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) participated in team drills Tuesday.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles running back Ryan Mathews (neck) has been medically cleared, coach Doug Pederson announced.
  1. Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens underwent a meniscus trim, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported per source informed of the player's condition. Cravens is expected to be back by Week 1 of the regular season.
  1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) plans to practice Tuesday, coach Mike Zimmer told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
  1. Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Vance Joseph said. He is set to make his Broncos debut against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 26.

Joseph also said he "absolutely" expects defensive end Derek Wolfe (ankle) to be ready for the Broncos' season opener. Defensive end Jared Crick, meanwhile, is "day to day" with back spasms, Joseph announced.

Receiver Cody Latimer (knee) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hip flexor) sat out practice Tuesday.

  1. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ankle ligament, sources tell Rapoport. Perryman is expected to be out eight-10 weeks and return midseason.

Coach Anthony Lynn told reporters linebacker Jerry Attouchu is week to week with a pulled hamstring.

  1. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin returned to practice after suffering a minor foot injury in practice last week.

Coach Pete Carroll said linebacker K.J. Wright is out of town getting his knee looked at for something minor that's been bothering him, not undergoing surgery. Carroll said wideout Paul Richardson (shoulder) stunned the team by practicing some. He definitely will be able to play in the season opener on September 10. Richardson sprained his shoulder during Sunday's win against the Chargers.

  1. Safety George Iloka (knee) was back out on the practice field in full pads, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
  1. Raiders star receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Khalil Mack both returned to practice, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Cooper had been out since Aug. 3 with a leg injury. Mack had been held out the past few practices with an undisclosed injury.
  1. Jets running back Bilal Powell (neck) returned to practice, the New York Post reported.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters that wide receiverLucky Whitehead broke his foot during practice Monday. Whether surgery is required is to be determined. He will be out for an extended period of time.

  1. Colts safety Malik Hooker sat out practice with a "dinged shoulder," coach Chuck Pagano announced.
  1. The Lions have placed defensive end Kerry Hyder (Achilles) on the Injured/Reserve list, the team announced. Hyder suffered the injury during Sunday's preseason win over the Colts. The team also added running back Mike James (concussion) to IR.
  1. Browns coach Hue Jackson said rookie defensive tackle Caleb Brantley didn't practice with a shoulder injury, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He just returned from a broken finger.
