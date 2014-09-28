Injury roundup: Jake Locker to miss Titans' game

That's been a familiar statement in the quarterback's four-year career. He's missed 14 games in the past two seasons.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the quarterback would miss his first game of the 2014 season when the Tennessee Titans visit the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans later announced that Locker was inactive.
Locker has been dealing with a wrist injury and wasn't able to practice much this week.
Charlie Whitehurst -- better known in these parts as "Clipboard Jesus" -- got his first start since 2011.
According to Rapoport, Whitehurst will start instead of sixth-round rookie Zach Mettenberger because the team believes Locker's injury is short-term. If the injury lingers and turns into a long-term issue, we could see the strong-armed rookie move into the lineup.
Some other injury notes:
» Two big-time NFC North receivers, Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Calvin Johnson (ankle), were active to play. Marshall has played through the ankle injury the last two weeks, and his production could be limited when Chicago hosts the Packers. Megatron, on the other hand, should see his normal workload against the Jets.
»Vernon Davis is also good to go. It's a big boost for a San Francisco 49ers offense that struggled without the tight end. Davis allows the Niners to be more multiple and disguised in their run/pass formation.
»Eric Decker was active for the New York Jets despite his hamstring injury. His snaps could be limited.
» The Carolina Panthers ventured without running back Jonathan Stewart and linebacker Thomas Davis, both of whom were inactive. Davis' absence is a big cause for concern.
» The Bears were without Jared Allen against the Packers. The defensive end missed practice this week with an illness. Fox Sport's Jay Glazer reports Allen has pneumonia and lost 18 pounds this week.
»Denarius Moore was out for the Raiders as a healthy scratch. It's a surprising development because he's led the team in snaps thus far and starter Rod Streater is out. There could be more to the story here. Running back Maurice Jones-Drew is active for the Raiders.