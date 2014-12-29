Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Jaguars' Sen'Derrick Marks tore ACL

Published: Dec 29, 2014 at 03:10 AM
The Jacksonville Jaguars got some terrible news about the best player on their roster.

Defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks tore his ACL in Sunday's season finale, the team announced Monday.

With a daunting offseason rehab ahead, the Jags' best defender and one of the brightest spots on a young roster could be hindered entering 2015 season. Typical rehab from ACL injures (assuming no other ligament damage occurred) is six to nine months.

Marks compiled 44 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 20 QB hurries, three batted balls and 10 tackles for a loss. If he's not fully healthy by the start of next season, it could be a big loss for a Jags team looking to make a move in the AFC South.

Some other injury news we are following Monday:

  1. Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell suffered a hyperextended right knee in Sunday night's win. Coach Mike Tomlin said there didn't appear to be any structural damage.
  1. Bengals receiver A.J. Green has reportedly entered concussion protocol after taking a hit late in Sunday night's contest.
  1. Panthers coach Ron Rivera expects running back DeAngelo Williams to be back in next week's playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the past four contests. Carolina has thrived the past month riding Jonathan Stewart.
  1. Bruce Arians said Monday that Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton could be back "later in the week." While Arians asserts nothing has changed, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that a Stanton return is doubtful, per a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
  1. Cowboys defensive tackle Henry Melton could miss the postseason due to a serious leg injury, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  1. Orlando Franklin and David Bruton both suffered concussions on Sunday, according to The Denver Post. Bruton was also diagnosed with a neck sprain.
  1. Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Reggie Wayne should practice Wednesday and Thursday despite suffering a groin injury n Sunday.

Along the offensive line, A.Q. Shipley (ankle) and Hugh Thornton (shoulder) are day to day.

