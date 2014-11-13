Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Jadeveon Clowney expects to play

Published: Nov 13, 2014 at 04:55 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jadeveon Clowney's rookie season still hasn't gotten off the ground, but the outside linebacker will be back on the fieldSunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney told reporters Thursday he expects to play after missing time with a knee injury and an illness.

"My knee feels good," he said, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. "Having the time off really helped. It's still not 100 percent, but it's a lot better."

Per McClain, Clowney will be used in a limited role, as he was in Week 8 in his first game back from his meniscus injury. The rookie played in 32 of the 61 snaps of the Texans blowout win over the Tennessee Titans, playing mostly on third downs and in passing situations.

The Texans' defense is also expected to get Brian Cushing back after the linebacker missed two games with a knee injury.

Here are some other injuries we're tracking on this Week 11 Thursday:

  1. Niners linebacker NaVorro Bowman got encouraging news pertaining to his knee. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source who has spoken to Bowman, that an MRI on his surgically repaired knee came back with no surprises and went fine, but there still is not timetable on Bowman's return.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that he doesn't believe either Jimmie Ward (foot) or Dan Skuta (ankle) will be ready in time for the Giants. Ward and cornerback Tramaine Brock (hamstring) did not participate in practice. Skuta and defensive end Ray McDonald (knee) were limited.

  1. Lions running back Reggie Bush's status is still up in the air for Sunday versus the Cardinals. Coach Jim Caldwell wasn't definitive on whether the former USC star will play or not, but said there's a possibility Bush sits out to rest his ankle, much like the team treated Calvin Johnson.

Brooks: Not your typical Lions

Still waiting for the Lions to flare out? Don't hold your breath. Bucky Brooks explains why Detroit's a true contender. **READ**

  1. Giants running back Rashad Jennings (knee) will play Sunday against the 49ers, but coach Tom Coughlin doesn't expect him to "carry a full load," per the New York Daily News.

Running back Peyton Hillis (concussion) missed practice Thursday, joining defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins (calf) and defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka (knee) in the sidelined group.

  1. Titans tight end Delanie Walker is still taking concussion tests as part of the league's protocol and is not yet cleared.
  1. Pass rusher Amobi Okoye, who has been overcoming a coma, was not activated today by the Cowboys, Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the team's thinking. The inaction means that Okoye won't play this season, as Thursday was the deadline.
  1. Rapoport also revealed that Kiko Alonso is recovering ahead of schedule following ACL surgery, and that the Bills linebacker started running in straight lines one month ago. Alonso should be ready by OTAs. 
  1. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said running back Arian Foster (groin) will be a gametime decision on Sunday against the Browns.
  1. Lions safety James Ihedigbo (back) missed practice on Thursday.
  1. Chiefs tight end Anthony Fasano and cornerback Chris Owens did not practice Thursday. Outside linebacker Tamba Hali and wide receiver Donnie Avery were limited.
  1. Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (back) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
  1. Tight end Martellus Bennett (ribs) and wide receiver Brandon Marshall (ankle) both improved to limited participation in Bears practice Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday. Tim Jennings (knee) was a full participant after missing practice Wednesday. Linebacker Darryl Sharpton (hamstring) was a limited participant for the second day in a row.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (ankle), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (groin) and cornerback Alterraun Verner (hamstring) were limited in practice. It was an upgrade for McCoy and Martin, who both missed practice Wednesday.
  1. The Broncos placed linebacker Nate Irving (torn MCL) on injured reserve.

Offensive tackle Ryan Clady (groin) was limited.

  1. Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis (foot) and defensive tackle Alex Carrington (quad) were limited in practice.
  1. Raiders defensive end Justin Tuck (neck) and cornerback Carlos Rogers (knee) missed practice for the second straight day. Cornerback D.J. Hayden (groin) was a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday.
  1. Packers offensive linemen T.J. Lang (ankle) and Josh Sitton (toe) were limited in practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session.
  1. Bills corner Leodis McKelvin injured his ankle during the first half on Thursday night and did not return. 
  1. Dolpins CB Will Davis injured his knee against the Bills and did not return to the game.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Dez Bryant's contract situation and eliminates more teams from playoff contention during "Stick a Fork in 'Em." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

