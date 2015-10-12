Injury roundup: Jadeveon Clowney 'day to day'

Jadeveon Clowney was not in a walking boot after injuring his ankle in last Thursday's loss, but sat out Monday's practice.
Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Clowney is "day to day" with a right ankle sprain. The pass rusher said he wore a brace as he watched Monday's practice.
The former No. 1 overall pick has played in all five Texans games this season after missing most of his rookie season due to injury. Clowney has yet to earn his first NFL sack, but has been much better against the run than anticipated coming out of college.
Here's a look at other injuries we're tracking on Monday:
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles' MRI confirmed that he has a torn ACL. The Chiefs' star running back will miss the rest of the season.
- Steelers safety Will Allensuffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter against the Chargers on Monday night and did not return. Fellow safety Ross Ventrone also left after suffering a left hamstring injury.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano said quarterback Andrew Luck was a full participant in practice Monday. Luck missed the past two games with an injured shoulder and has been out or limited in practice the past couple of weeks.
- Broncos pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware is expected to be out two weeks due to a back injury, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source who has spoken to the player. He may only miss one game as the Broncos face the Browns next and then have a bye.
- Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his shoulder, per the team. Bortles suffered it during the 38-31 loss Sunday to the Buccaneers and played through it. Coach Gus Bradley told the media he wouldn't be alarmed if Bortles doesn't practice on Wednesday.
- Bills running back Cierre Wood has been placed on injured reserve with an ACL injury, per the team. Wood was carted off to the locker room during the first half of the 14-13 win against the Titans. Linebacker IK Enemkpaliwill take his roster spot.
- Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch should make it back if everything goes well this week, coach Pete Carroll said on KIRO-AM in Seattle. Lynch suffered a hamstring injury against the Bears in Week 3. He's been sidelined the last two games.
On the defensive side, DT Jordan Hill could be out a few weeks with a strained quad and LB Bobby Wagner has a strained pectoral muscle. There is no timetable for Wagner's return, according to Carroll.
- Cardinals linebacker Alex Okafor is dealing with a strained calf and is expected to miss up to six weeks, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin. Rapoport added that fellow linebacker Kenny Demens is feared to have torn his ACL, opening the door for veteran Dwight Freeney to sign a one-year deal.
- Saints wideout Marques Colston suffered a separated shoulder, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. There could also be some structural damage, Rapoport added.
- Redskins running back Matt Jones has a toe sprain and is day to day. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has a rotator cuff contusion.
- Browns cornerback Joe Haden is still in concussion protocol, coach Mike Pettine said. Linebacker Scott Solomon suffered a knee injury that will likely take some time to return from.
- Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring), Mike Person (ankle) and Justin Durant (elbow) did not practice for the team on Monday.
- Rams coach Jeff Fisher announced on Monday that Chris Long didn't suffer a serious knee injury. "Don't know if he's going to be available this week, for a couple weeks but the bye week comes at a good time. We'll kind of go week to week on him," Fisher said on Long.