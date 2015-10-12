Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Jadeveon Clowney 'day to day'

Published: Oct 12, 2015 at 06:02 AM

Jadeveon Clowney was not in a walking boot after injuring his ankle in last Thursday's loss, but sat out Monday's practice.

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Clowney is "day to day" with a right ankle sprain. The pass rusher said he wore a brace as he watched Monday's practice.

The former No. 1 overall pick has played in all five Texans games this season after missing most of his rookie season due to injury. Clowney has yet to earn his first NFL sack, but has been much better against the run than anticipated coming out of college.

Here's a look at other injuries we're tracking on Monday:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles' MRI confirmed that he has a torn ACL. The Chiefs' star running back will miss the rest of the season.
  1. Steelers safety Will Allensuffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter against the Chargers on Monday night and did not return. Fellow safety Ross Ventrone also left after suffering a left hamstring injury.
  1. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano said quarterback Andrew Luck was a full participant in practice Monday. Luck missed the past two games with an injured shoulder and has been out or limited in practice the past couple of weeks.
  1. Broncos pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware is expected to be out two weeks due to a back injury, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source who has spoken to the player. He may only miss one game as the Broncos face the Browns next and then have a bye.
  1. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his shoulder, per the team. Bortles suffered it during the 38-31 loss Sunday to the Buccaneers and played through it. Coach Gus Bradley told the media he wouldn't be alarmed if Bortles doesn't practice on Wednesday.
  1. Bills running back Cierre Wood has been placed on injured reserve with an ACL injury, per the team. Wood was carted off to the locker room during the first half of the 14-13 win against the Titans. Linebacker IK Enemkpaliwill take his roster spot.
  1. Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch should make it back if everything goes well this week, coach Pete Carroll said on KIRO-AM in Seattle. Lynch suffered a hamstring injury against the Bears in Week 3. He's been sidelined the last two games.

On the defensive side, DT Jordan Hill could be out a few weeks with a strained quad and LB Bobby Wagner has a strained pectoral muscle. There is no timetable for Wagner's return, according to Carroll.

  1. Cardinals linebacker Alex Okafor is dealing with a strained calf and is expected to miss up to six weeks, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin. Rapoport added that fellow linebacker Kenny Demens is feared to have torn his ACL, opening the door for veteran Dwight Freeney to sign a one-year deal.
  1. Saints wideout Marques Colston suffered a separated shoulder, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. There could also be some structural damage, Rapoport added.
  1. Redskins running back Matt Jones has a toe sprain and is day to day. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has a rotator cuff contusion.
  1. Browns cornerback Joe Haden is still in concussion protocol, coach Mike Pettine said. Linebacker Scott Solomon suffered a knee injury that will likely take some time to return from.
  1. Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring), Mike Person (ankle) and Justin Durant (elbow) did not practice for the team on Monday.
  1. Rams coach Jeff Fisher announced on Monday that Chris Long didn't suffer a serious knee injury. "Don't know if he's going to be available this week, for a couple weeks but the bye week comes at a good time. We'll kind of go week to week on him," Fisher said on Long.

Rams guard Rodger Saffold will undergo more tests on his shoulder, according to the team.

  1. Chargers tackle Chris Hairston injured his ankle against the Steelers, the team announced.
  1. Packers OL T.J. Lang has a minor knee sprain, according to Rapoport, per a source who has spoken to the player. Lang still has a chance to play this week.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
news

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Vikings working to hire Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

The Vikings are entering the final stages with the front-runner for their vacant general manager position. Minnesota is working to hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears hiring Chiefs exec Ryan Poles as new general manager

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has accepted the Chicago Bears' general manager job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

McDermott: No decision on possible Brian Daboll replacement will be made without Josh Allen

Brian Daboll is again a hot name in the head coaching carousel and it seems somewhat likely he could leave. If Bills HC Sean McDermott has to hire a replacement, star QB Josh Allen will have a say on who it is.
news

Andy Reid empathizes with Bills after overtime loss: 'I wouldn't be opposed' to OT rules change

The finish to the most thrilling Divisional Round in ages might have been the only letdown from the entire weekend, with the Chiefs and Bills engaging in a battle that has generated as much discourse about overtime rules as the epic game itself.
news

LaFleur: Packers 'hopeful' to retain 'best receiver in the league' Davante Adams before free agency

Much of the immediate questions following Green Bay's Divisional Round exit centered on the future of Aaron Rodgers. Lost in the shuffle was Rodgers' most important and trustworthy target, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, who is headed toward free agency in the spring unless he and the Packers can come to an agreement on a new deal.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 24

Niners LT Trent Williams' X-rays on his ankle were negative, but his status for the NFC Championship Game is uncertain, while running back Le'Veon Bell is now a free agent.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW