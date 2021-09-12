Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Giants running back Saquon Barkley expected to play against Broncos

Published: Sep 12, 2021 at 04:41 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

New York Giants running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The fourth-year back -- who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last year -- was fully cleared by doctors following a strong week of practice.

Barkley will be eased in and used sparingly. He'll get snaps, but the team won't put him at risk so early.

The 24-year-old Penn State product has scored 23 touchdowns in 31 career games.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 1 games:

  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, is slated to play against the Kansas City Chiefs assuming there are no issues in the morning, according to Rapoport. The plan is for him to go. Meanwhile, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and center J.C. Tretter (knee) should also be good to go.
  • Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, listed as questionable with a foot injury, is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring an unexpected setback, per Rapoport.
  • Promising Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, listed as questionable with a back injury, is expected to play tonight against the Rams in Los Angeles, a source tells Rapoport.
  • Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is a game-time decision and could decide his status after a pre-game workout, Rapoport reports. However, sources say they will be cautious and make sure Chubb is healthy for the final 16 games. Sitting Week 1 may be the smarter move, given his ankle isn't 100 percent.
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams, nursing a foot injury, is listed as questionable and not expected to play against the New England Patriots, per Rapoport.
  • New York Jets wide receiver Keelan Cole, who tweaked his knee in practice this week, is considered a true game-time decision against the Carolina Panthers. He is questionable and will work out beforehand, according to Rapoport.
  • Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) impressed at practice on Friday and should be good to go against Washington, a source tells Rapoport. Barring a setback, he'll be on the field despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Related Content

news

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Center Mick Tingelhoff played in 240 straight games for the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods. Tingelhoff has passed away at the age of 81.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
news

Eagles sign OT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64M extension  

Jordan Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, who locked up the offensive tackle for $64 million with a max of $80 million and $40.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt on weight of being top-paid defender: 'I'm built for this'

Though there were bumps in the road to get there, it all worked out for T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Now, following it up becomes paramount, as Watt will hit the 2021 season with the tag of being the league's top-paid defender.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again'

After missing 13 games in 2020, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the confidence of his offensive coordinator Joe Brady that the Pro Bowl back will return to his phenomenal form.
news

NFL world remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid homage on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday. The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against Washington, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW