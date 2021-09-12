Injury roundup: Giants running back Saquon Barkley expected to play against Broncos

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The fourth-year back -- who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last year -- was fully cleared by doctors following a strong week of practice.
Barkley will be eased in and used sparingly. He'll get snaps, but the team won't put him at risk so early.
The 24-year-old Penn State product has scored 23 touchdowns in 31 career games.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 1 games:
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, is slated to play against the Kansas City Chiefs assuming there are no issues in the morning, according to Rapoport. The plan is for him to go. Meanwhile, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and center J.C. Tretter (knee) should also be good to go.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, listed as questionable with a foot injury, is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring an unexpected setback, per Rapoport.
- Promising Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, listed as questionable with a back injury, is expected to play tonight against the Rams in Los Angeles, a source tells Rapoport.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is a game-time decision and could decide his status after a pre-game workout, Rapoport reports. However, sources say they will be cautious and make sure Chubb is healthy for the final 16 games. Sitting Week 1 may be the smarter move, given his ankle isn't 100 percent.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams, nursing a foot injury, is listed as questionable and not expected to play against the New England Patriots, per Rapoport.
- New York Jets wide receiver Keelan Cole, who tweaked his knee in practice this week, is considered a true game-time decision against the Carolina Panthers. He is questionable and will work out beforehand, according to Rapoport.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) impressed at practice on Friday and should be good to go against Washington, a source tells Rapoport. Barring a setback, he'll be on the field despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday.