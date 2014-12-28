Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Foster out with hamstring injury

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 06:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Arian Foster is battling hamstring troubles again.

The Pro Bowl tailback was forced out of Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars late in the first quarter. He did not return to the Texans' 23-17 victory.

Foster missed one game and a portion of another with a hamstring injury early in the season. He has also dealt with groin and knee injuries over the past two months.

Foster finishes one of his most effective seasons with 1,246 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns in 13 games.

In his absence, Alfred Blue took over as the primary running back.

Also Sunday:

  1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Lions with a calf injury. He returned to lead Green Bay in the third quarter.
  1. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played just the first half against the Bills in a game in which tight end Rob Gronkowski was already inactive. Offensive lineman Nate Solder left with a knee injury in the 17-9 loss to Buffalo.
  1. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck played just the first half against the Titans. Matt Hasselbeck replaced Luck after halftime. Colts safety Sergio Brown left the game with a hand injury while center A.Q. Shipley left with an ankle injury. Neither returned to Indianapolis' 27-10 victory.
  1. Chargers tackle D.J. Fluker went to the locker room with an apparent injury against the Chiefs but returned in the second quarter.
  1. Jaguars running back Toby Gerhart left with an ankle injury and did not return to the loss against the Texans.
  1. Ravens defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan was carted off the sidelines with a foot injury and into the locker room.
  1. Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson left the 37-24 victory over the Dolphins with a head injury and did not return.
  1. Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (groin) was ruled out for the remainder of the 23-20 loss to the Saints.
  1. Bills offensive tackle Cordy Glenn left the 17-9 victory over the Patriots with a knee injury and did not return.
  1. Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams left the 44-17 loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and did not return.
  1. Giants tight end Larry Donnell left the loss to the Eagles with an ankle injury.
  1. Browns defensive back K'Waun Williams left Cleveland's 20-10 loss to the Ravens and was evaluated for a head injury.
  1. Rams offensive lineman Greg Robinson injured his toe in St. Louis' 20-6 loss to the Seahawks.
  1. Lions offensive lineman Larry Warford injured his knee against the Packers and was carted to the locker room.
  1. Broncos guard Orlando Franklin left Denver's 47-14 victory over the Raiders to undergo evaluation for a concussion. Safety David Bruton suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. He is alert and has movement in his extremities.
  1. Falcons safety Kemal Ishmael injured his hamstring in Atlanta's 34-3 loss to the Panthers. Also, offensive tackle Jake Matthews left the game with a foot injury.
  1. Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham suffered a leg injury after scoring a touchdown Sunday night. The team expects Gresham to return.
  1. Le'Veon Bell injured his right knee Sunday night against the Bengals. He did not return to the game and coach Mike Tomlin said Bell hyperextended his knee.
  1. Bengals wideout A.J. Green hurt his head in the fourth quarter on a play that resulted in a fumble. Green is under concussion protocol, according to ESPN.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

news

Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

After an injury-riddled road toward Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles and Chiefs gifted a Super Bowl trip to a Kansas City fan who donated a kidney to a fellow Marine veteran and Philadelphia supporter. NFL.com's Bobby Kownack details the powerful story ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

news

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Final injury report for the Kansas City Eagles and Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things watch for in Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Texans interviewing ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator job

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator job in Houston, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future

Three-time Pro Bowler and former first-round pick Taylor Lewan believes the Titans will be cutting him in the next few weeks.

news

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

The Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as the new defensive coordinator on DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will look to prove he's one of the upper echelon at his position on Sunday when he shares the field with one of the elite to ever play tight end, Travis Kelce.

news

Chiefs largely deflect dynasty talk heading into Super Bowl LVII

Do the Kansas City Chiefs need to win Super Bowl LVII to be considered a dynasty? NFL.com's Kevin Patra pondered that question this week in Arizona, speaking with several Chiefs veterans, but Kansas City is more interested in taking care of business first this Sunday.

news

With season of frustration behind them, Fletcher Cox, ferocious Eagles defense ready to take on Chiefs

Fletcher Cox and the Eagles defensive front has embraced defensive coordinator Jonathan Ganno's scheme and it's shown with a massive 2022 turnaround.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE