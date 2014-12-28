Injury roundup: Foster out with hamstring injury

The Pro Bowl tailback was forced out of Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars late in the first quarter. He did not return to the Texans' 23-17 victory.
Foster missed one game and a portion of another with a hamstring injury early in the season. He has also dealt with groin and knee injuries over the past two months.
Foster finishes one of his most effective seasons with 1,246 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns in 13 games.
Also Sunday:
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Lions with a calf injury. He returned to lead Green Bay in the third quarter.
- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played just the first half against the Bills in a game in which tight end Rob Gronkowski was already inactive. Offensive lineman Nate Solder left with a knee injury in the 17-9 loss to Buffalo.
- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck played just the first half against the Titans. Matt Hasselbeck replaced Luck after halftime. Colts safety Sergio Brown left the game with a hand injury while center A.Q. Shipley left with an ankle injury. Neither returned to Indianapolis' 27-10 victory.
- Chargers tackle D.J. Fluker went to the locker room with an apparent injury against the Chiefs but returned in the second quarter.
- Jaguars running back Toby Gerhart left with an ankle injury and did not return to the loss against the Texans.
- Ravens defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan was carted off the sidelines with a foot injury and into the locker room.
- Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson left the 37-24 victory over the Dolphins with a head injury and did not return.
- Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (groin) was ruled out for the remainder of the 23-20 loss to the Saints.
- Bills offensive tackle Cordy Glenn left the 17-9 victory over the Patriots with a knee injury and did not return.
- Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams left the 44-17 loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and did not return.
- Browns defensive back K'Waun Williams left Cleveland's 20-10 loss to the Ravens and was evaluated for a head injury.
- Lions offensive lineman Larry Warford injured his knee against the Packers and was carted to the locker room.
- Broncos guard Orlando Franklin left Denver's 47-14 victory over the Raiders to undergo evaluation for a concussion. Safety David Bruton suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. He is alert and has movement in his extremities.
- Falcons safety Kemal Ishmael injured his hamstring in Atlanta's 34-3 loss to the Panthers. Also, offensive tackle Jake Matthews left the game with a foot injury.
- Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham suffered a leg injury after scoring a touchdown Sunday night. The team expects Gresham to return.
- Le'Veon Bell injured his right knee Sunday night against the Bengals. He did not return to the game and coach Mike Tomlin said Bell hyperextended his knee.
- Bengals wideout A.J. Green hurt his head in the fourth quarter on a play that resulted in a fumble. Green is under concussion protocol, according to ESPN.