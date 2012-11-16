Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones questionable

We track the injury news all day on Around the League. And then we compile everything, big and small, into the most popular injury report round than never lets New York bring us down.
Lot of big names on the list this week. Lot of fantasy impact. Let's get to it.
- Atlanta Falcons wide reciever Julio Jones didn't practice all week, but the Falcons still list him as questionable with his ankle injury. Generally, players that don't practice don't play either. Falcons coach Mike Smith called Jones a game-time decision against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but we wouldn't count on him.
Running back Michael Turner (groin) is questionable, but should play against the Cardinals. Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon (questionable, ankle) is probably out after missing practice all week.
- San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews' status remains a mystery. He returned to practice Friday after missing two sessions with a neck injury, so that bodes well for his status against the Denver Broncos. Coach Norv Turner says he was "encouraged" after watching Mathews at practice. He's a game-time decision. Left tackle Jared Gaither (groin) is doubtful.
- After weeks of speculation, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall (Achilles) is finally back just in time to face the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers haven't lost since he left four games ago. He's probable. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and safety Troy Polamalu (calf) are out, as expected.
- Look for another heavy load for fullback Marcel Reece with the Oakland Raiders this week against the resurgent New Orleans Saints. Running backs Darren McFadden and Mike Goodson are both out again because of their high ankle sprains. Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (hamstring, questionable) is a game-time decision, but we wouldn't expect him to play. Defensive tackle Richard Seymour (knee) is out again.
- Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak called tight end Owen Daniels a game-time decision against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but expressed optimism he would play.
"If it's up to me I'm going. I don't see why I wouldn't be able to," Daniels said, according to Tania Ganguli of the Houston Chronicle.
- It's been a season full of injuries for the Green Bay Packers. They continue to be without safety Charles Woodson (collarbone), linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) and wide receiver Greg Jennings (groin), but we have some good news as the Pack heads to Detriot to face the Lions. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (hamstring) is probable.
- Detroit Lions defensive end Cliff Avril is probable after suffering a concussion last week. Wide receiver Calvin Johnson is questionable with his ankle injury, but he's expected to play against Green Bay. Safety Louis Delmas (knee) is doubtful.
- New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (heel/hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup to face the St. Louis Rams. That should solve all of their offensive problems.
- The New England Patriots topped themselves this week. A total of 16 players are questionable! The key takeaways: Wes Welker (ankle) is expected to play, but Aaron Hernandez (ankle) is not. Guard Logan Mankins (ankle) is doubtful for when the Indianapolis Colts come to town.
- Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (knee) and tight end Coby Fleener (shoulder) remain out. The rest of the team, including Donald Brown and Robert Mathis, should be available to play the Patriots.
- Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (oblique) is questionable to face the Dallas Cowboys after getting hurt in practice this week. It doesn't sound promising.
- Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot) remains out against the Texans. He told AM 570 Friday he hopes to be back in a few weeks.
- Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan says he expects wide receiver Pierre Garcon (foot) and safety Brandon Meriweather (knee) to be available Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. Garcon has barely contributed since the season opener; Meriweather hasn't played all season.
- The Cowboys list running back DeMarco Murray (foot) as doubtful. There's next to no chance he plays against the Browns.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers matchup wins the award for healthiest game. Only one player (the Panthers' Antwan Applewhite) should be out.
- Broncos cornerback Tracy Porter (illness) remains out. Defensive end Elvis Dumervil (shoulder, questionable) is hopeful to play against the Chargers, which is a surprise. We'll see.
- Saints running back Darren Sproles is questionable because of his hand injury. He still has some swelling, but signs look good for his return to play the Raiders.
- Kansas City Chiefs receiver Jonathan Baldwin (head, neck) is out. Chiefs quarterback Brady Quinn (head) is questionable, so Matt Cassel will start against the Cincinnati Bengals.
