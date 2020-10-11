NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones a game-time decision vs. Panthers

Published: Oct 11, 2020
Around the NFL Staff

It appears that the Atlanta Falcons may have their top wideout today against Carolina.

The Falcons plan to work out wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) on the field Sunday morning before making a final call on his status against the Panthers, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones hasn't practiced since leaving Monday night's game, but he knows his body and they haven't ruled him out.

In three games this season, the Alabama product has 15 receptions for 213 yards.

The Falcons (0-4) will seek to get their first win against visiting Carolina (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games:

  • Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (shin) is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Pelissero.
  • Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee/illness) was 100 percent Friday and will start against the Bengals, according to head coach John Harbaugh. He'll have help: cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, wide receiver Marquise Brown, tight end Mark Andrews and left tackle Ronnie Stanley -- all listed as questionable -- are expected to play, sources tell Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
  • Washington defensive end Chase Young, who missed last week's game with a groin injury, is expected to play today against the Los Angeles Rams, a source tells Pelissero.
  • San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed two practices this week because of a non-COVID illness, has passed through protocols and is expected to play against the Miami Dolphins, per Pelissero.
  • There has been no final decision on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who's listed as questionable (knee/hamstring), but he's hoping to play against the Chiefs, according to Pelissero. There's also optimism that right tackle Trent Brown (calf) could play for the first time since Week 1. He practiced fully Friday.

