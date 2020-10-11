Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones a game-time decision vs. Panthers

It appears that the Atlanta Falcons may have their top wideout today against Carolina.

The Falcons plan to work out wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) on the field Sunday morning before making a final call on his status against the Panthers, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones hasn't practiced since leaving Monday night's game, but he knows his body and they haven't ruled him out.

In three games this season, the Alabama product has 15 receptions for 213 yards.

The Falcons (0-4) will seek to get their first win against visiting Carolina (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET.

