Injury roundup: Elvis Dumervil off PUP list for Ravens

Pass rusher Elvis Dumervil came off the physically unable to perform list Monday, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Monday marks his first practice of the preseason after foot surgery derailed his offseason plans.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees has done wonders with the tandem of Dumervil and Terrell Suggs when the pair is healthy -- a rarity of late. If the Ravens have any hope of returning to the playoffs -- or even staying afloat in a stacked AFC North -- they will need 16 games from both of their sack artists.
The last year both Suggs and Dumervil were healthy, they combined for 29 sacks -- the most lethal duo in the NFL before a torn Achilles tendon sidelined Suggs for the 2015 season. Feeling the weight of an increased workload, Dumervil went under the knife to repair a lingering foot issue this offseason.
Here are the other injuries we've been monitoring Monday:
- In other Ravens news, safety Matt Elam fell on his knee during Baltimore's win over the Colts and will have surgery to clean it out, coach John Harbaugh said. The surgery is not season-ending, he added.
- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that running back Matt Jones (shoulder sprain) will sit out the remainder of the preseason.
- Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson passed his physical and is expected to practice Monday, the team announced.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz (sore ribs) will not throw Monday Philadelphia Eagles practice. Coach Doug Pederson said the rookie quarterback is day-to-day.
Kicker Caleb Sturgis and safety Blake Countess have both cleared concussion protocol with the Eagles, the team announced.
- There's a "good chance" Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (ankle) will play Sunday against the Texans, general manager Steve Keim said.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Tyrone Crawford took a hit to the head Sunday at practice. The defensive tackle is being evaluated for a concussion and is listed as day-to-day. Defensive end Charles Tapper (back) is also listed as day-to-day.
- Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jake Fisher is hoping to be back for the season opener as he continues to recover from a leg injury.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will participate in individual drills Monday, per the team. Nelson tore his ACL last preseason and missed all of 2015.
- Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is week-to-week with an ankle injury. "It's a little scary. It's not pretty right now," Colts coach Chuck Pagano said of the team's cornerback situation.
- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) has been removed from the PUP list and will begin practicing on a limited basis, per The Kansas City Star.
- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernickparticipated in a full-team warm-up session on Monday, per CSN Bay Area.
- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kendall Wrightis doubtful to play this week, head coach Mike Mularkey said.
"He practiced today. He looked good. He had a shoulder deal. He's ready to play and will be back this week," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said.
- San Diego Chargers right guard D.J. Fluker was seen on crutches after practice Monday's practice, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. The guard was wearing a boot on his right foot.
San Diego tight end Jeff Cumberland posted on social media that he had successful surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon. The Chargers placed him on injured reserve hours before the surgery.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (leg) is expected to play vs. Los Angeles, coach Gary Kubiak said. Denver also removed linebacker DeMarcus Ware (back) off the non-football injury list and he will practice Tuesday.
- New York Giants safety Darian Thompson (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, and tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) is day-to-day.