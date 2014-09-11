Injury roundup: Eddie Lacy returns to Packers practice

The running back was at practice in full pads on Thursday and was cleared to play, making it likely he will face the New York Jets in Week 2. The runner suffered a concussion -- the second of his career -- in last Thursday's opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Here are some other injury updates from around the NFL:
»Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga left the season opener with a sprained MCL. McCarthy said his starting right tackle was limited Thursday, adding the team would check his status Friday and Saturday to determine his gameday availability.
»Lardarius Webb missed the Ravens' Thursday night game against the Steelers with a back injury. Chykie Brown got the starting nod.
» The Bears were without dynamic receiver duo Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery in practice Thursday, prompting quarterback Jay Cutlerto say, "It's been challenging, but it's been fun." Coach Marc Trestman said Marshall will test his ankle on Friday and then "see where he's at."
»Jaguars wide receiver Cecil Shorts (hamstring) was held out of practice Thursday, according to The Associated Press. Shorts did practice Wednesday. "I'm not sure what's going to happen from here on, but we'll see how it goes."
»Raiders running back Maurice Jones-Drew suffered a hand injury Sunday that reportedly required a procedure Monday, according to CSN Bay Area. He is not expected to miss much time, "if any," according to the report. Jones-Drew sat out Thursday's practice, according to Yahoo! Sports, with Darren McFadden and Latavius Murray sharing duties.
»Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy was back at practice Thursday, a full participant after missing Wednesday's practice for personal reasons. Coach Ron Rivera said Hardy "will be fine for Sunday."
Hardy could be in line for discipline under the NFL's new domestic violence policy.
»Giants linebacker Jon Beason sat out practice on Thursday. Tom Coughlin said that Beason was "sore," according to ESPN.com.
»Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was not seen on the field at the start of practice Thursday, according to the official team site. Burfict suffered a concussion in Week 1. Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green was also out Thursday after being limited with a foot injury on Wednesday.
»Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is dealing with a knee issue that led to the Cardinals' decision to not play him in some third-down situations on Monday against the Chargers. "I learned my lesson last year not to ask (Larry) to do things in a game that you're not practicing," coach Bruce Arianssaid Wednesday. "It's not fair to the quarterback either."
»St. Louis Rams starting quarterback Shaun Hill left the Week 1's 34-6 drubbing by the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter to a thigh injury. He did not participate in practice on Thursday. Austin Davis, who filled in for Hill last week, would be in line to start Week 2 vs. the Buccaneers.
»Jaguars running back Toby Gerhart said his injured ankle is getting better and he expects to play in the Week 2 matchup with the Redskins, according to The Florida Times-Union.
»Browns tight end Jordan Cameron said he is "all good" after an MRI showed no serious damage on his injured right shoulder, according to The Plain Dealer. Cameron and linebacker Barkevious Mingo (shoulder) both sat out practice on Thursday.
»Cardinals running back Andre Ellingtonmissed Thursday practice. He was a game-time decision for Week 1 with a foot injury but played in the team's 18-17 win over the San Diego Chargers.
