Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Dolphins' Thomas playing with torn PCL

Published: Dec 12, 2017 at 09:22 AM

Miami Dolphins defensive back Michael Thomas has been playing with a torn PCL and multiple bone bruises in his right knee, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

There has been talk of shutting down Thomas for weeks, but he wanted to keep playing. The fifth-year pro from Stanford didn't practice at all last week.

Thomas recovered an onside kick to seal Monday night's 27-20 upset of the Patriots in Miami. He also had six tackles.

The Dolphins improved to 6-7 with the win while New England dropped to 10-3.

In other injury news:

  1. The Philadelphia Eaglesannounced Tuesday they have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve. Wentz suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
  1. The New York Jets have placed quarterback Josh McCown (hand) on IR and activated running back Akeem Judd.
  1. The Steelers' defense could get a major contributor back for this weekend's game against the Patriots. Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that cornerback Joe Haden will return to practice this week. Haden has not played since Week 10 when he suffered a broken fibula against the Colts.
  1. Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch left Monday's game with an injured knee and did not return.
  1. The Broncos have placed offensive guard Ron Leary (back) on injured reserve and signed tight end Matt LaCosse to the active roster.
  1. Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters Tuesday that running back Tevin Coleman remains in the concussion protcol and offensive lineman Andy Levitre will not practice.
  1. The Redskins have placed tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring), linebacker Chris Carter (leg), and running back Byron Marshall (hamstring) on IR.
  1. The Saints are signing veteran pass-rusher George Johnson, who recently worked out for them, source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. This moves comes after defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered an ankle injury in Week 14.
