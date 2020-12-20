Injury roundup: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki a game-time decision against Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa may have one of his favorite targets on the field after all.

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but improved enough during the week to have a real chance of playing against the New England Patriots today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

He'll work out before the game to determine his status.

Gesicki has been a pleasant surprise for Miami this season. Over the last three games, the third-year pro out of Penn State has 16 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns.

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) is also hopeful he can play, while fellow wideout Jakeem Grant (hamstring) isn't expected to go, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Several others -- including left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) -- are game-time decisions.

On the Patriots side, running back James White -- listed as questionable with a foot injury -- is expected to play. With Damien Harris out, White and Sony Michel should both have opportunities, according to Pelissero.

The Dolphins (8-5) play host to the Patriots (6-7) at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games: