Injury roundup: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki a game-time decision against Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa may have one of his favorite targets on the field after all.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but improved enough during the week to have a real chance of playing against the New England Patriots today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
He'll work out before the game to determine his status.
Gesicki has been a pleasant surprise for Miami this season. Over the last three games, the third-year pro out of Penn State has 16 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns.
Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) is also hopeful he can play, while fellow wideout Jakeem Grant (hamstring) isn't expected to go, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Several others -- including left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) -- are game-time decisions.
On the Patriots side, running back James White -- listed as questionable with a foot injury -- is expected to play. With Damien Harris out, White and Sony Michel should both have opportunities, according to Pelissero.
The Dolphins (8-5) play host to the Patriots (6-7) at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games:
- Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. He may have a reduced role, though, depending on how he feels, Rapoport reports.
- The Baltimore Ravens have three key defenders listed as questionable. Of those, defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck/back) is expected to play, while DE Calais Campbell (calf) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) will have pregame workouts. Campbell has a better shot to play than Peters, a source tells Rapoport.
- Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham is listed as questionable with a hip injury, but looked good in practice and is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings, per Rapoport.
- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is still battling his injury, but head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters "I still plan on him playing on Sunday." It's just a matter of how effective he'll be against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Rapoport.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (rib/thumb) is expected to start today against the Tennessee Titans. The decision was clinched when he jumped into a drill on Friday and realized he could throw without too much pain. Early in the week, this seemed impossible. But Stafford should play, a source tells Rapoport.
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, who suffered a calf injury this week in practice, is expected to catch passes today from quarterback Colt McCoy, a source tells Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.