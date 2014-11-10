Injury roundup: Dolphins place Branden Albert on IR

The team announced that Branden Albert was placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a team source, that Albert suffered ACL and MCL tears.
The left tackle was playing at an All-Pro level and was the most consistent player on a Miami offense that has been up and down all season.
Albert took to Instagram on Monday to express gratitude for his supporters, vowing to "come back stronger and better."
On Sunday, Miami moved first-round pick Ja'Wuan James to left tackle, and they will now be far weaker at right tackle. The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills' nasty defensive line Thursday night on NFL Network.
Some other injuries we are tracking Monday:
- Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmertore his ACL in Sunday's game and will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
- Lions coach Jim Caldwell confirmed that running back Reggie Bush re-tweaked his ankle injury in Sunday's game, limiting his play.
- Niners wide receiver Bruce Ellingtonhad an MRI on his ankle Monday, via Rapoport. The result: The wideout has a sprained ankle and is day to day, via Rapoport.
- Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Monday on a conference call that he expects running back Rashad Jennings to be healthy for Week 11.
- The Redskins plan to take defensive tackle Barry Cofield (groin, ankle) off short-term IR by Wednesday, coach Jay Grudensaid Monday.
- Texans' Brian Cushing, Jadeveon Clowney and Arian Foster are all day to day, per coach Bill O'Brien.
- Dexter McCluster has a knee bruise and will be monitored throughout the week, Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said Monday.
Also for the Titans: Delanie Walkeris in concussion protocol and will be evaluated throughout the week.
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that defensive tackle Brandon Mebane has a "really legit" hamstring pull and is expected to be out awhile.
Carroll added that tight end Zach Miller will not be back this week, while safety Kam Chancellor has a good shot at practicing Wednesday. Meanwhile, linebacker Bobby Wagner has made strides to becoming 100 percent healthy, though it will "probably be another week" before James Carpenter (ankle) returns.
- Coach Jeff Fisher said safety Lamarcus Joyner will be questionable to play for the Rams on Sunday against Peyton Manning and the Broncos.
- Daryn Colledge (back) said he is "day to day" and will hopefully play Thursday night when the Dolphins take on the Bills, per ESPN.
- Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (leg) was carted off the field in the third quarter of their Monday night game. Lotulelei never returned. Ron Rivera said after the game that tests came back negative for the defensive tackle.
- Eagles tight end Brent Celek injured his ankle in the second half. Celek was available to return but never did.
