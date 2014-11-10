Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Dolphins place Branden Albert on IR

Published: Nov 10, 2014 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins' best offensive player is gone for the season.

The team announced that Branden Albert was placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a team source, that Albert suffered ACL and MCL tears.

The left tackle was playing at an All-Pro level and was the most consistent player on a Miami offense that has been up and down all season.

Albert took to Instagram on Monday to express gratitude for his supporters, vowing to "come back stronger and better."

On Sunday, Miami moved first-round pick Ja'Wuan James to left tackle, and they will now be far weaker at right tackle. The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills' nasty defensive line Thursday night on NFL Network.

Some other injuries we are tracking Monday:

  1. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmertore his ACL in Sunday's game and will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
  1. Lions coach Jim Caldwell confirmed that running back Reggie Bush re-tweaked his ankle injury in Sunday's game, limiting his play.

Caldwell also said that guard Larry Warford could be out for a "bit" with a knee injury.

  1. Houston Texans corner Johnathan Joseph says he's been cleared from concussion protocol.
  1. Niners wide receiver Bruce Ellingtonhad an MRI on his ankle Monday, via Rapoport. The result: The wideout has a sprained ankle and is day to day, via Rapoport. 
  1. Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Monday on a conference call that he expects running back Rashad Jennings to be healthy for Week 11.
  1. The Redskins plan to take defensive tackle Barry Cofield (groin, ankle) off short-term IR by Wednesday, coach Jay Grudensaid Monday.
  1. Ravens offensive tackle Jah Reid suffered a broken hand, per head coach John Harbuagh.
  1. Texans' Brian Cushing, Jadeveon Clowney and Arian Foster are all day to day, per coach Bill O'Brien.
  1. Dexter McCluster has a knee bruise and will be monitored throughout the week, Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said Monday.

Also for the Titans: Delanie Walkeris in concussion protocol and will be evaluated throughout the week.

  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that defensive tackle Brandon Mebane has a "really legit" hamstring pull and is expected to be out awhile.

Carroll added that tight end Zach Miller will not be back this week, while safety Kam Chancellor has a good shot at practicing Wednesday. Meanwhile, linebacker Bobby Wagner has made strides to becoming 100 percent healthy, though it will "probably be another week" before James Carpenter (ankle) returns.

  1. Coach Jeff Fisher said safety Lamarcus Joyner will be questionable to play for the Rams on Sunday against Peyton Manning and the Broncos.
  1. Daryn Colledge (back) said he is "day to day" and will hopefully play Thursday night when the Dolphins take on the Bills, per ESPN.
  1. Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (leg) was carted off the field in the third quarter of their Monday night game. Lotulelei never returned. Ron Rivera said after the game that tests came back negative for the defensive tackle.
  1. Eagles tight end Brent Celek injured his ankle in the second half. Celek was available to return but never did. 

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 10 game from an action-packed Sunday. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott authoring historic turnaround after leading league in interceptions last season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's aim to remedy his league-high interceptions from 2022 has come to be, as the 30-year-old has nearly cut his INT total in half and is poised to finish the year leading the NFL in touchdowns.
news

Ravens signing ex-Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook for playoff push

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after passing through waivers unclaimed this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Four things to watch for in Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts on Saturday night

Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Steelers visit the Ravens, and the Texans visit the Colts on Saturday night's doubleheader. 
news

Week 18 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry announces he intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry announces he intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft
news

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio: Bills QB Josh Allen like John Elway 'on steroids'

Everything is on the line in Sunday night's showdown between the Dolphins and Bills, and Fangio believes Buffalo has something truly special in Josh Allen, who he compared to John Elway.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh noncommittal on Zach Wilson's future in New York: 'We'll see'

The end of Zach Wilson's tenure could be near in New York. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal on Wilson's future with the team when talking about the QB on Wednesday.
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner 'one hundred percent' certain he will play in 2024

Nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner said he will certainly be returning for his age-34 season, but indicated it may not be with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa proud of staying healthy as Dolphins QB enters 17th start of 2023 season

As the Dolphins QB approaches his 17th start of the season on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa said he's proud of staying healthy this year after putting in so much work in the offseason. 
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.