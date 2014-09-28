Around the NFL

Injury roundup: DeAngelo Williams hurts ankle

Published: Sep 28, 2014 at 08:46 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Carolina Panthers backfield came into Sunday hurting, with Jonathan Stewart and Mike Tolbert both out of the lineup. DeAngelo Williams soon joined them on the sidelines.

Williams hurt his ankle late in the first half of Carolina's 38-10 loss vs. the Ravens. After briefly re-entering the lineup, Williams was ruled out for the second half. He was returning from a thigh injury that kept him out of Weeks 2 and 3. He was seen in a walking cast on his right ankle after the game, per The Charlotte Observer. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Williams is "week to week" with the injury.

All offseason, we worried about the Panthers' wide receivers. But their lack of quality offensive line play and healthy running backs has hurt the offense far more. Undrafted rookie Darrin Reaves is now carrying the load for Carolina.

Here's what other injuries we're tracking Sunday:

  1. San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis was hit in the back after a catch and walked gingerly to the locker room. He never returned to the contest against the Eagles.

Also bad news for the Niners: Offensive tackle Anthony Davis left the team's game against the Eagles in the first quarter with a knee injury and also remained out. Per NFL Media's Steve Wyche, Davis was escorted to the locker room after Colin Kaepernick was sacked and fell onto his leg.

  1. Cowboys defensive back Morris Claiborne (knee) left Sunday Night Football in the first quarter and didn't return. He needed assistance walking to the locker room. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that the initial diagnosis is that Claiborne tore his ACL but would get an MRI to confirm.
  1. Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead left the game with a concussion and didn't return.
  1. Cowboys linebacker Bruce Carter left with a quadriceps injury and didn't return. 
  1. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the game against the Dolphinswith a high ankle sprain and MCL sprain. Matt McGloin replaced him in the 38-14 blowout defeat.
  1. Vikings rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater exited the team's contest against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. He did not return. Christian Ponder filled in to finish out the 41-28 victory.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Cecil Shorts (hamstring) never returned after leaving in the third quarter. Cornerback Dwayne Gratz never returned after suffering a concussion.
  1. William Moore (shoulder) left the Atlanta Falcons' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter. The safety did not return. Center Joe Hawley (knee) was ruled out, leaving Atlanta with four healthy offensive linemen to finish the game.
  1. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (knee) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (knee) were both forced out of the team's game in Houston.
  1. New York Jets safety Calvin Pryor (thigh) did not return to the team's 24-17 loss to the Lions.
  1. Detroit running back Joique Bellsuffered a concussion. Bell didn't return to the game.
  1. The Buccaneers lost a playmaker when rookie Mike Evans had to leave with a groin injury in the third quarter against the Steelers. He did not return.

