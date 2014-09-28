Injury roundup: DeAngelo Williams hurts ankle

Williams hurt his ankle late in the first half of Carolina's 38-10 loss vs. the Ravens. After briefly re-entering the lineup, Williams was ruled out for the second half. He was returning from a thigh injury that kept him out of Weeks 2 and 3. He was seen in a walking cast on his right ankle after the game, per The Charlotte Observer. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Williams is "week to week" with the injury.