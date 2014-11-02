Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Darren Sproles ready to go for Eagles

Published: Nov 02, 2014 at 03:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We knew Darren Sproles would suit up Sunday after being designated as probable and practicing in full all week. The question was how much he'd play.

NFL Media's Stacey Dales reports, per a team source, that the running back was close to playing last week at Arizona. He's officially active.

The shifty runner suffered a sprained MCL in Week 6. The Eagles hoped to have Sproles back following a Week 7 bye, but decided to hold out their runner and punt returner an additional week out of precaution.

The speedy Sproles has keyed several Eagles (5-2) wins this season, with his dynamic play in the rushing attack, through the air and in the return game.

With LeSean McCoy performing very un-Shady-like thus far this season, getting his sidekick back on the field and full-go will be a boon for Nick Foles and the entire Eagles' offense.

On defense, starting safety Nate Allen (hamstring) is inactive.

Here are the other injuries we're following leading up to Sunday's games:

  1. The Cowboyswill be without quarterback Tony Romo, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Desmond Purnell initially reported, per sources close to the signal-caller. Romo suffered two fractures in his back. Dallas later announced that the starting signal-caller is inactive.

In addition, starting left guard Ronald Leary (groin) will miss Dallas' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

  1. Robert Griffin III makes his return as the Redskins' starting quarterback, as he's officially active. RGIIIdislocated his ankle in the first quarter of Week 2's game.

Rookie cornerback Bashaud Breeland tweaked his knee during practice last week but is active.

  1. The Houston Texans' No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness) will not play. Clowney got sick last week. His fellow linebacker Brian Cushing (knee) will also sit out.
  1. After missing three games with a troublesome toe injury, the Bengals' star receiver A.J. Green is active.
  1. Geno Smith won't be Michael Vick's backup against the Chiefs, as the Jets' second-year passer is inactive with a shoulder injury. Matt Simms will be New York's No. 2 QB.
  1. The Chargers welcome Donald Brown back to its running back stable after missing three weeks with a concussion suffered in Week 5.

San Diego's defense also got stronger with cornerback Brandon Flowers (concussion) returning after sitting Week 8. However, linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring) is inactive.

  1. Though he was activated Saturday, Buccaneers rookie running back Charles Sims is inactive. Rapoport reported that he's healthy, but Tampa Bay wants to give him another week, per a team source.

Backfield mate Doug Martin (ankle) will also miss Sunday's contest against the Browns; he was previously doubtful.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 9 game and recaps the Saints' one-sided *TNF win over the Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) to undergo MRI as Panthers consider options at QB

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold is set to undergo an MRI on his ailing shoulder.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a tumultuous week involving the star wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW