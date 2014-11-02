Injury roundup: Darren Sproles ready to go for Eagles

We knew Darren Sproles would suit up Sunday after being designated as probable and practicing in full all week. The question was how much he'd play.
NFL Media's Stacey Dales reports, per a team source, that the running back was close to playing last week at Arizona. He's officially active.
The shifty runner suffered a sprained MCL in Week 6. The Eagles hoped to have Sproles back following a Week 7 bye, but decided to hold out their runner and punt returner an additional week out of precaution.
The speedy Sproles has keyed several Eagles (5-2) wins this season, with his dynamic play in the rushing attack, through the air and in the return game.
With LeSean McCoy performing very un-Shady-like thus far this season, getting his sidekick back on the field and full-go will be a boon for Nick Foles and the entire Eagles' offense.
Here are the other injuries we're following leading up to Sunday's games:
- The Cowboyswill be without quarterback Tony Romo, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Desmond Purnell initially reported, per sources close to the signal-caller. Romo suffered two fractures in his back. Dallas later announced that the starting signal-caller is inactive.
In addition, starting left guard Ronald Leary (groin) will miss Dallas' game against the Arizona Cardinals.
- Robert Griffin III makes his return as the Redskins' starting quarterback, as he's officially active. RGIIIdislocated his ankle in the first quarter of Week 2's game.
- The Houston Texans' No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness) will not play. Clowney got sick last week. His fellow linebacker Brian Cushing (knee) will also sit out.
- After missing three games with a troublesome toe injury, the Bengals' star receiver A.J. Green is active.
- Geno Smith won't be Michael Vick's backup against the Chiefs, as the Jets' second-year passer is inactive with a shoulder injury. Matt Simms will be New York's No. 2 QB.
- The Chargers welcome Donald Brown back to its running back stable after missing three weeks with a concussion suffered in Week 5.
San Diego's defense also got stronger with cornerback Brandon Flowers (concussion) returning after sitting Week 8. However, linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring) is inactive.
- Though he was activated Saturday, Buccaneers rookie running back Charles Sims is inactive. Rapoport reported that he's healthy, but Tampa Bay wants to give him another week, per a team source.
Backfield mate Doug Martin (ankle) will also miss Sunday's contest against the Browns; he was previously doubtful.
