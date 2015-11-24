Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Danny Amendola has sprained knee

Published: Nov 24, 2015 at 09:38 AM

Danny Amendola has a knee sprain.

The Patriots wideout suffered the injury in Monday night's victory over the Bills but is week-to-week, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Tuesday, according to a source informed of the injury.

With Dion Lewis lost for the season and Julian Edelman out for an extended period, Amendola saw a major uptick in targets against Buffalo. He caught nine passes for 117 yards and was Tom Brady's most reliable option by a lengthy stretch in their 20-13 victory. Without him in the lineup, the Patriots would see a major problem with their depth at the wide receiver position.

Here's the rest of Tuesday's injuries we are tracking:

  1. Eagles quarterback Sam Bradfordhas cleared the concussion protocol, according to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Running back Ryan Mathews remains in the concussion protocol. Mathews missed the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers due to the concussion.
  1. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a shoulder injury during Monday night's loss to the Patriots, but coach Rex Ryan said on WGR-AM in Buffalo on Tuesday that Taylor should be able to play next week. It's still too early to tell when pass-rusher Mario Williams (foot) will come back, Rex said. Wideout Marcus Easley probably won't play on the short week after suffering a concussion. 
  1. Colin Kaepernick had successful surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin, per a source briefed on the procedure. He is expected to make a full recovery. Kaepernick was placed on season-ending injured reserve last weekend. There is question as to whether his return will be in the San Francisco 49ers' red and gold.
  1. Bears rookie wideout Kevin Whitepracticed Tuesday, according to the team. White was the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft and has yet to see the field this season due to a shin injury. White needed to practice Tuesday to avoid being placed on season-ending injured reserve.
  1. Browns cornerback Joe Haden remains in concussion protocol, coach Mike Pettine said. Wideouts Andrew Hawkins and Taylor Gabriel are also still in concussion protocol.
  1. Panthers defensive tackle Dwan Edwards (ankle) did not practice. Wideout Philly Brown (shoulder) and cornerback Charles Tillman (knee) were both limited.
  1. Bears running back Matt Forte (knee), wideout Alshon Jeffery (groin/shoulder), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) and tight end Martellus Bennett (ribs) were limited in practice. Wideout Eddie Royal (knee), defensive back Antrel Rolle (knee) and running back Ka'Deem Carey (concussion) did not practice.
  1. Lions star wide receiver Calvin Johnson was limited in practice with an ankle injury.
  1. Joe Flacco was officially placed on the Ravens' injured reserve to make room for recently claimed quarterback Jimmy Clausen. Flacco tore his ACL and MCL on the final series against the Rams last week.
