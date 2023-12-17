Injury roundup: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness) both expected to play vs. Bills

Despite dealing with illnesses this week, two Cowboys starters should be available on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are both expected to play against the Bills in Week 15 after missing practice time this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Multiple Cowboys players popped up on this week's injury report with illnesses as the listed cause, including Cooks, Gilmore, and linebacker Micah Parsons. But while Parsons evidently recovered quickly enough to avoid a game status, both Cooks and Gilmore were more hampered throughout the week, earning them questionable designations going into Sunday's matchup. Cooks was limited on Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday, while Gilmore was a DNP all week.
Luckily, it appears their limited participation will not extend into game time, and both should be able to go this Sunday.
In his first season in Dallas, Cooks has settled into a role as one of the Cowboys' most reliable receivers, starting 11 games and accumulating the third-most receiving yards on the team (534) to go with five touchdowns.
On the other side of the team, Gilmore has started every game for Dallas this season, recording 50 tackles and 11 passes defensed, along with two interceptions and a forced fumble.
The Cowboys and Bills kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in Buffalo on Sunday.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games:
- Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (ankle) is expected to play versus the Browns on Sunday, Rapoport reported.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) is expected to play versus the Titans, while wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) is not, per Rapoport.
- Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was downgraded to questionable on Saturday with groin tightness, is nevertheless expected to play versus the Commanders, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is expected to play versus the Chiefs on Sunday, but it is far less likely that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) is able to play, according to Rapoport.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) is still considered a game-time decision and could work out before Sunday's game versus the Giants, per Rapoport, but added that there is not a lot of optimism about his chances of playing.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) and cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) both should be able to go versus the Packers, Rapoport reported, while linebacker Devin White (foot) has a realistic chance to play and may work out pre-game.