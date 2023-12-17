Injury roundup: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness) both expected to play vs. Bills

Despite dealing with illnesses this week, two Cowboys starters should be available on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are both expected to play against the Bills in Week 15 after missing practice time this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Multiple Cowboys players popped up on this week's injury report with illnesses as the listed cause, including Cooks, Gilmore, and linebacker Micah Parsons. But while Parsons evidently recovered quickly enough to avoid a game status, both Cooks and Gilmore were more hampered throughout the week, earning them questionable designations going into Sunday's matchup. Cooks was limited on Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday, while Gilmore was a DNP all week.

Luckily, it appears their limited participation will not extend into game time, and both should be able to go this Sunday.

In his first season in Dallas, Cooks has settled into a role as one of the Cowboys' most reliable receivers, starting 11 games and accumulating the third-most receiving yards on the team (534) to go with five touchdowns.

On the other side of the team, Gilmore has started every game for Dallas this season, recording 50 tackles and 11 passes defensed, along with two interceptions and a forced fumble.