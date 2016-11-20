Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Cowboys' Dez Bryant expected to play

Published: Nov 20, 2016 at 02:15 AM

Cowboys star wideout Dez Bryant appeared on the team's injury report on Friday with a back injury but is expected to play today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bryant had 11 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the three games since his return from a knee injury.

It will be a matchup of division leaders when the first-place Cowboys (8-1) take on the first-place Ravens (5-4) in Dallas.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

  1. Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) is inactive against the Vikings.
  1. Packers tight end Jared Cook (ankle) is expected to make his return to the field tonight at the Redskins for the first time since Week 3, according to Rapoport.
  1. Chiefs sack-master Justin Houston (ACL) will be playing for the first time all season today, as the team has listed him as active. Teammate Marcus Peterswill not play vs. the Buccaneers, however, with a hip pointer. Wideout Jeremy Maclin (groin) is also inactive.
  1. Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, hospitalized for dehydration earlier this week, has said he's hopeful at being out on the field against the Dolphins. He and running back Todd Gurley (thigh) are expected to play, according to Rapoport.
  1. Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (shoulder) is expected to play against the Packers, a source tells Rapoport. His recovery has impressed the team.
  1. Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews (back spasms) is in the game plans today and expected to play at the Seahawks, per Rapoport.
  1. Dolphins center Mike Pouncey will not play against the Rams, but his hip injury is not believed to be long term, according to Rapoport.
  1. Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (groin) and wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) are both active against the Bengals.
  1. Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe) is active against the Giants.
  1. Browns cornerback Tramon Williams (knee) is inactive.
  1. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back) is active against the Ravens. Quarterback Tony Romo is active and will be the backup.
  1. Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) will be active and teammate Theo Riddick are both active against the Jaguars. Rapoport reported that running back Ameer Abdullah (IR, foot) will see Dr. Robert Anderson on Tuesday to see if he can start practicing again.
  1. Dolphins wide receivers Jarvis Landry (shoulder) and Kenny Stills (calf) are both expected to play, according to Rapoport. Teammate Mario Williams (ankle) however, is a game-time decision.
  1. Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (foot) are expected to play against the 49ers, according to Rapoport.
  1. Niners wide receiver Torrey Smith (shoulder) is a long shot to play, per Rapoport.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A.J. Brown believes Eagles have two No. 1 wideouts in himself, DeVonta Smith

New Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown believes the Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers in himself and DeVonta Smith, who Brown expects "to dominate."

news

Matt Nagy aims to use experiences with Bears to help make Chiefs better

In his first public comments since being fired as Bears head coach, Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy told reporters he hopes his time leading a team can help him in his newest job.

news

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged D'Andre Swift heading into the season, as Swift has missed seven games over his first two campaigns. "Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retires after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

news

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

After 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW