Injury roundup: Cowboys' Dez Bryant expected to play

Cowboys star wideout Dez Bryant appeared on the team's injury report on Friday with a back injury but is expected to play today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Bryant had 11 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the three games since his return from a knee injury.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on Sunday:
- Chiefs sack-master Justin Houston (ACL) will be playing for the first time all season today, as the team has listed him as active. Teammate Marcus Peterswill not play vs. the Buccaneers, however, with a hip pointer. Wideout Jeremy Maclin (groin) is also inactive.
- Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, hospitalized for dehydration earlier this week, has said he's hopeful at being out on the field against the Dolphins. He and running back Todd Gurley (thigh) are expected to play, according to Rapoport.
- Dolphins wide receivers Jarvis Landry (shoulder) and Kenny Stills (calf) are both expected to play, according to Rapoport. Teammate Mario Williams (ankle) however, is a game-time decision.
- Niners wide receiver Torrey Smith (shoulder) is a long shot to play, per Rapoport.