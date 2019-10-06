Injury roundup: Colts' T.Y. Hilton expected to play

It appears the Indianapolis Colts will have a key component of their offense back against the high-powered Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) is expected to play, while running back Marlon Mack (ankle) is a game-time decision, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
In three games this season, Hilton has 20 receptions and four touchdown catches.
On the Kansas City side, running back Damien Williams (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (shoulder) should both play, Rapoport tweeted according to sources.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games:
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, though it may not be a full workload. Offensive tackle La'el Collins (back) is also expected to play, according to Rapoport.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) practiced fully on Friday and is active today, as is tight end Vance McDonald.
- Washington Redskins wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) missed last week, but is active against the New England Patriots today. However, tight ends Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed, quarterback Case Keenum, and guard Brandon Scherff are inactive.
- The Carolina Panthers' trio of questionable players -- linebacker Brian Burns (wrist), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and safety Eric Reid (ankle) -- are all active. Quarterback Cam Newton is inactive.
- Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) is inactive for the third consecutive game. Wide receiver Robert Foster is also inactive.
- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who hasn't been practicing because of a foot injury, is inactive against the Bears as is fellow receiver J.J. Nelson. Raiders first-round rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell is also inactive.