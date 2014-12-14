Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Colt McCoy hurt in Redskins' game

Published: Dec 14, 2014 at 05:31 AM

Colt McCoy was shaky to play all week for the Washington Redskins because of a neck injury. Once the action started in New York, it didn't take long for him to get hurt again.

McCoy left in the first quarter and did not return to the Redskins' game against the Giants. Robert Griffin III entered the game and got off to a hot start.

McCoy wasn't the only QB that exited Sunday. Jake Locker exited the Titans' game during the second quarter with a shoulder injury and never returned. Charlie Whitehurst replaced him.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking in Week 15:

  1. Houston Texans starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his leg against the Indianapolis Colts and was quickly ruled out. Fitzpatrick suffered a broken leg, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a team source.

Tom Savage took over at quarterback with Houston's season on the line. Savage took a shot to the knee on the second-to-last play of the game, causing him some discomfort in his knee. Savage will have an MRI, according to Rapoport, per a team source.

  1. Gerald McCoy has been a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive tackle's recent struggle with injury, however, is not going away.

McCoy left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. He also left last week's game against the Lions with a knee injury.

  1. Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden has a shoulder injury. He did not return to the game.

Fellow cornerback Justin Gilbert left the game in the second quarter and was evaluated for a head injury, the team announced. He also remained out.

  1. New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings suffered an ankle injury. He did not return.
  1. Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton said he will receive an MRI on his hamstring that made him leave the team's win over the Texans, per Colts Blitz.
  1. Patriots cornerback Kyle Arrington left the game against the Dolphins with a hamstring injury.
  1. Redskins left tackle Trent Williams left the game against the Giants with a left shoulder strain.
  1. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manningsuffered a thigh injury while delivering a block against the Chargers but returned after a brief reprieve from action.

Denver linebacker Brandon Marshall did not return to the game after injuring his foot. He was in a walking boot after the game.

  1. Niners running back Frank Gore (concussion) and tight end Garrett Celek (ankle) were both injured in the Niners' loss to the Seahawks. Rookie linebacker Chris Borland also injured his ankle in Sunday's loss.
  1. Chargers wideout Keenan Allen suffered an apparent right ankle injury and was taken off on a cart.
  1. Seahawks left tackle Russell Okung suffered a chest injury against the Niners and never returned.
  1. Cowboys offensive tackle Doug Free left in the third quarter against Philly with an ankle injury and did not return.
  1. Eagles linebacker Trent Cole left the game with a hand injury and remained out.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 15 and discusses all the playoff implications. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO

The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president and CEO on Thursday.

news

Bengals preparing for playoff game with injuries to offensive line: 'We're still going to be who we are'

After bolstering the position group over the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals will again be dealing with multiple starters out along the offensive line to start the playoffs.

news

Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'

Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Month

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy were among those lauded on the final Players of the Month honor roll of the regular season, which was revealed Thursday morning.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt surprised with farewell video from his family, NFL players

The ninth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where the team surprised defensive tackle J.J. Watt with farewell video from his family and NFL players.

news

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path

Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, rookie wide receiver John Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.

news

Jets, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually parting ways after two seasons

The Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Cardinals, Texans receive permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested to interview the former Saints head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team, the Bills announced on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE