Injury roundup: Colt McCoy hurt in Redskins' game

Colt McCoy was shaky to play all week for the Washington Redskins because of a neck injury. Once the action started in New York, it didn't take long for him to get hurt again.
McCoy left in the first quarter and did not return to the Redskins' game against the Giants. Robert Griffin III entered the game and got off to a hot start.
McCoy wasn't the only QB that exited Sunday. Jake Locker exited the Titans' game during the second quarter with a shoulder injury and never returned. Charlie Whitehurst replaced him.
Here are the other injuries we're tracking in Week 15:
- Houston Texans starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his leg against the Indianapolis Colts and was quickly ruled out. Fitzpatrick suffered a broken leg, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a team source.
Tom Savage took over at quarterback with Houston's season on the line. Savage took a shot to the knee on the second-to-last play of the game, causing him some discomfort in his knee. Savage will have an MRI, according to Rapoport, per a team source.
- Gerald McCoy has been a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive tackle's recent struggle with injury, however, is not going away.
McCoy left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. He also left last week's game against the Lions with a knee injury.
Fellow cornerback Justin Gilbert left the game in the second quarter and was evaluated for a head injury, the team announced. He also remained out.
- Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton said he will receive an MRI on his hamstring that made him leave the team's win over the Texans, per Colts Blitz.
- Broncos quarterback Peyton Manningsuffered a thigh injury while delivering a block against the Chargers but returned after a brief reprieve from action.
Denver linebacker Brandon Marshall did not return to the game after injuring his foot. He was in a walking boot after the game.
- Niners running back Frank Gore (concussion) and tight end Garrett Celek (ankle) were both injured in the Niners' loss to the Seahawks. Rookie linebacker Chris Borland also injured his ankle in Sunday's loss.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 15 and discusses all the playoff implications. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.